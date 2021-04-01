UK weather: Is it going to snow next week?

1 April 2021, 11:39

Reports suggest it might snow in the UK this weekend
Reports suggest it might snow in the UK this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

Will there be snow in April this year? Here's what we know about the UK weather forecast...

Some Brits enjoyed temperatures which reached a whopping 24C earlier this week, but the good weather has taken a turn.

In fact, there have even been reports that snow is heading for many parts of the UK this Easter weekend.

So, will it snow next week and what will the temperature be? Here’s what we know about the weather…

Will it snow next week?

The mini-March heatwave looks set to come to an end by Easter, with the chance of sleet or snow in Scotland and the far north of England.

It could snow in some areas of the UK next week
It could snow in some areas of the UK next week. Picture: PA Images

As we head into next week, the risk of snow continues for Scotland and parts of northern England on Easter Monday.

Read More: UK weather: Britain could see hottest March day ever today before Easter weekend freeze

BBC weather presenter and meteorologist Simon King tweeted: "It’s like the Big Dipper of temperature forecasting.

"Some of you might even be sledging on Easter Monday."

The Met Office hasn’t forecast any snow for the East and South East of the country.

Deputy chief meteorologist, Mark Sidaway, said: “After a settled, warm spell with plenty of sunshine particularly across England and Wales our weather will take a notable change in direction later in the weekend.

"Very cold Arctic air will move in from the north west through Sunday, bringing snow showers and freezing overnight temperatures. The snow showers will predominantly affect the north and west of the UK.

"The south and east will likely remain drier but still cold with a lower chance of wintry showers.”

On Thursday evening, the cloud will push into north Scotland and east England with clear spells elsewhere, while frost is likely in parts of Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and the far north of England.

There will be mostly dry with sunny spells and some overnight frost on Saturday, before it becomes much colder on Sunday, with showers turning increasingly wintry by Monday.

Now Read: Hay fever warning for millions of sufferers this Easter weekend as lockdown eases in England

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bank of England targeted by Extinction Rebellion in 'fake oil' spray protest

UK & World

Yeovil Town captain Lee Collins dies aged 32

Eurovision fans allowed inside Rotterdam arena to watch event, Dutch govt says

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Lockdown Loo will help you find your closest public toilet

This website shows you which public toilets are open as people are allowed to meet outside

Lifestyle

Here's how you can keep your little bunnies entertained over the Easter weekend

Easter egg hunt clues and ideas: How to make this year's Easter extra fun for the children

Lifestyle

Love wine? Well, we think you'll like this job!

This California winery will pay you £7K a month to live there rent free and drink wine

Lifestyle

Give your garden the ultimate makeover with these must-have buys

How to give your garden the ultimate makeover as lockdown continues to lift

Lifestyle

Who is ready for the ultimate Harry Potter movie marathon?

The Harry Potter films are being shown back-to-back this Easter weekend

TV & Movies

Louise and Jamie Redknapp were married for 20 years

Louise and Jamie Redknapp children: How many kids do they have and how old are they?

Celebrities