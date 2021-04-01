Hay fever warning for millions of sufferers this Easter weekend

Hay fever sufferers could face a 'pollen bomb' . Picture: Getty Images

By Heart reporter

High temperatures this week could cause problems for the 18million hay fever sufferers in the UK.

Brits enjoyed temperatures of a whopping 24C this week, as millions of us headed out to parks and beaches.

But while those in England are now allowed to spend more time outside with their friends under the ‘Rule of Six’, the warm weather could cause hay fever sufferers to struggle.

While the mercury will drop to just 12C over the Easter weekend, the dry and breezy conditions could result in high pollen levels.

And allergy specialist Dr Dinkar Bakshi has now said those suffering from hay fever may struggle with symptoms if they are spending less time indoors.

The pollen count was high in many areas earlier this week. Picture: Getty Images

He told The Sun: “We are expecting to see an upsurge in the number of people suffering symptoms this Easter.

“With the new rules meaning this is the first weekend people can now meet outside for picnics, we are expecting to see more people experiencing hay fever again this year.”

According to the NHS, hay fever is usually worse between late March and September and the pollen count is at its highest when it's warm, humid and windy.

Common symptoms include sneezing and coughing, a runny or blocked nose and itchy, red or watery eyes.

Sufferers may also get an itchy throat, loss of smell and pain around your temples and forehead.

According to the Met Office forecast, the pollen count is high for London, Wales and the South West of England today.

As we head into the weekend, they will drop to medium across the South East, South West, Midlands and East of England, with experts stating: “It is now the peak period for birch pollen and the risk will be greatest on dry, mild days.”

Although it is very difficult to avoid exposure to pollen, there are some things you can do that will help you to minimise exposure and ease your symptoms.

The NHS website states that suffers can put Vaseline around their nostrils to trap pollen and wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into their eyes.

After you have been outside, you should shower and change your clothes and it is also helpful to keep windows and doors shut as much as possible.

Other tips involve vacuuming regularly and dusting with a damp cloth, as well as buying a pollen filter for the air vents in your car.

