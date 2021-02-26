UK weather: Snow set to return at Easter just weeks after 18°C temperatures

The cold weather is set to return to the UK. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

After the warmest day of the year so far, snow showers could hit the UK over the next two months.

Just as we were getting used to the warmer weather, it looks like the snow will return.

Long range weather maps show a 270-mile 'snow bomb' is on it’s way to hit parts of the UK next month.

The WX Charts predict the band of snow will stretch from Norfolk to Dorset, hitting Birmingham and parts of the West Midlands from March 9.

Wales, Gloucestershire, parts of Somerset, Bristol and Dorset, could also see some wintry showers.

Wintry showers could hit the UK again. Picture: PA Images

And things could stay chilly all the way into April, with the Met Office telling Somerset Live ‘a white Easter is more likely than a white Christmas’.

Read More: Prince Harry raps the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme with James Corden in hilarious new interview

Meteorologist Grahame Madge warned: “It’s possible that we could get snow in March.

“In fact, it’s more likely we will get snow in March than in December.”

He added: “I can see the weather system that is causing the excitement, but it’s too far away and too uncertain to have any indication yet,’ he added.

“It is unlikely to see an easterly weather front coming across, but a white Easter is more likely than a white Christmas.”

This comes after much of the country enjoyed glorious sunshine this week, with the mercury hitting 18C on Wednesday.

It was the hottest day of the year so far, with some parts of the UK were even hotter than Madrid.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon described it as a "noticeable change from what we've had in recent weeks".

Heading into the weekend, much of the country will continue to enjoy warmer temperatures of between 11C and 13C.

Meteorologist Aiden McGivern from the Met Office told The Mirror: "Meteorological spring may not begin until Monday but we'll have a sneak preview this weekend.

"Following an eventful winter so far, you could say winter goes out on a whimper this weekend with very quiet conditions with high pressure, dry for most, not necessarily sunny everywhere but it will be mild."

Now Read: Eat Out To Help Out scheme could be brought back by Rishi Sunak