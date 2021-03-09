UK weather: Torrential rain to batter Britain with strong winds and freezing temperatures

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse. Picture: Getty Images

By Heart reporter

The UK is facing torrential downpours as stormy, windy weather batters large areas of the country this week.

Just as Covid restrictions begin to ease in England, now much of the country is going to be hit by stormy weather.

While things are starting off sunny in much of the country today, there is set to be three days of strong winds, reaching speeds of 75mph in some areas.

As we head into this evening, the north of Scotland will be hit by heavy rain and 'severe gales' from 5pm.

There is a yellow warning in place for this area, while the stormy weather is expected to travel down to England and Wales on Wednesday evening.

Forecasters are warning the torrential downpours and strong winds could even lead to power cuts.

Heavy rain is forecast for much of the UK this week. Picture: PA Images

There are further warnings of travel chaos, with bus, air and ferry transport all likely to be affected.

The Met Office said: "Strong and gusty winds are likely to develop on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday across England and Wales.

"Gusts of 50-55 mph are possible inland, especially close to showers.

"Gusts may reach 60-70 mph on coasts and hills, especially in the west, before gradually easing on Thursday afternoon."

While temperatures have recently been average for this time of year, there could possibly be some hill snow this week as the mercury is set to drop to zero degrees in some regions overnight.

As for today, The Met Office has forecast light rain across northern parts of the UK, while southern England will see clear spells.

Tonight, the rain in the north will become heavier, with coastal gales moving southeastwards and showers arriving later in the far northwest.

Things will remain unsettled into the weekend, with western areas of the country seeing the most rain.

This comes as people in England are allowed to meet one friend from another household for an outdoor picnic.

Schools have also opened their doors to all children again, while those living in care homes will be allowed to see a regular loved one.

