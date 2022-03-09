Ukraine’s Hidden Voices podcast with Amanda Holden shares the stories of those caught in the conflict

9 March 2022, 07:20 | Updated: 9 March 2022, 08:59

Ukraine's Hidden Voices: You can listen to the powerful new podcast on Global Player.

Listen to Ukraine’s Hidden Voices on Global Player.

Ukraine’s Hidden Voices is a new podcast which tells the stories of the people affected by what is happening in Ukraine.

Launching today, it focuses on those caught up in the crisis, as they share their own experiences of the conflict.

Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden started the podcast after Ukrainian-born mother contacted her on social media.

Episode one will tell the story of Kateryna, who has lived in the UK for 17 years but travelled back to her home in Ukraine for a two-week holiday before the invasion.

When the conflict broke out, she was forced to move to an underground car park in Kyiv alongside other mothers and children, while her own son is back in London.

Each episode of the podcast will carry information on how listeners can donate to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal - which you can find out more about here.

Opening up about why she wanted to tell these stories, Amanda said: “Ukraine’s Hidden Voices is a new podcast where I’ve been speaking with mums, dads, sons and daughters about what is happening on the ground in Ukraine.

“At this time it’s vital that we don’t turn away, but we turn towards them and hear their stories and try to help in any way we can. Their stories are so important.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine war: Huawei UK directors Olisa and Cahn quit over stance on Russian invasion

UK & World

Ukraine war: Chernobyl radiation fears as minister calls for Russia to allow for urgent repairs

UK & World

Ben Nevis: Man dies and two injured after large-scale operation on mountain that saw soldiers step in to help

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford has hit back at trolls who criticised her spending

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford hits back at trolls who criticise her spending

Celebrities

Which animal can you see in this optical illusion?

Which animal do you see? Optical illusion shows either a cat or moose

Lifestyle

Celebrating Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle

Three Married at First Sight Australia brides tried to leave the show

Married at First Sight Australia: The dramatic moment THREE brides tried to quit the show

TV & Movies

Jessie Wallace has revealed she has become a grandma

EastEnders' Jessie Wallace becomes a grandma at 50 as she shares sweet photo

TV & Movies

Eddie Boxshall has shared a message about Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie praises her in emotional post after shock split

Celebrities

Do you have what it takes to be on Gogglebox?

Gogglebox is looking for 'funny families' in northern England - here's how to apply

TV & Movies

Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes were caught up in a cheating scandal on MAFS

Married At First Sight Australia's Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes in shock ‘cheating’ scandal

TV & Movies

Mille shared a picture of her partner on Instagram

Millie Radford shares first glimpse of newborn baby's dad

Celebrities

A woman built an adjoining door to her ex-husband's house [STOCK IMAGE]

‘I live next door to my ex because it’s the best way to raise our daughter’

Lifestyle

The Dancing On Ice final has been rescheduled

Dancing on Ice final forced off air next weekend

Dancing On Ice 2022

Amanda and Ashley sat down for a candid International Women's Day chat

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts discuss scrutiny of their outfits in International Women's Day chat
Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink blouse from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Tuppence Middleton is starring as Fi in Our House

Inside Tuppence Middleton's life away from Our House

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore hosts new Global podcast Hear Her Voice

Hear Her Voice: Laura Whitmore hosts brand-new podcast celebrating women in music

Celebrities