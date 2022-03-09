Ukraine’s Hidden Voices podcast with Amanda Holden shares the stories of those caught in the conflict

Ukraine's Hidden Voices: You can listen to the powerful new podcast on Global Player.

Ukraine’s Hidden Voices is a new podcast which tells the stories of the people affected by what is happening in Ukraine.

Launching today, it focuses on those caught up in the crisis, as they share their own experiences of the conflict.

Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden started the podcast after Ukrainian-born mother contacted her on social media.

Episode one will tell the story of Kateryna, who has lived in the UK for 17 years but travelled back to her home in Ukraine for a two-week holiday before the invasion.

When the conflict broke out, she was forced to move to an underground car park in Kyiv alongside other mothers and children, while her own son is back in London.

Each episode of the podcast will carry information on how listeners can donate to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal - which you can find out more about here.

Opening up about why she wanted to tell these stories, Amanda said: “Ukraine’s Hidden Voices is a new podcast where I’ve been speaking with mums, dads, sons and daughters about what is happening on the ground in Ukraine.

“At this time it’s vital that we don’t turn away, but we turn towards them and hear their stories and try to help in any way we can. Their stories are so important.”