Universal Credit: a mum wins permission to fight DWP in court after being left with £8.98

If won, the case could affect hundreds of thousands of self-employed people in the UK (stock image). Picture: Getty

If her fight in court is successful, it could help hundreds of self-employed claimants

A mum who claimed that Universal Credit would have left her with £8.98 a month has won the right to fight her case in the High Court.

Charmaine Parkin, 34, was today granted permission to challenge the former Judicial Review against the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The mum was forced to use food banks and borrow money off friends because of the rules. Picture: Getty

If the case is successful, the DWP may be forced to change their system - which will affect hundreds of thousands of self-employed claimants.

Charmaine's lawyers claim that Mimimum Income Floor (MIF), which is a key part of the benefit for self-employed people, is 'unjustified discrimination' and 'irrational'.

The DWP estimated last year that 400,000 self-employed claimants would be hit by MIF by 2022 - which would get rid of over £1billion a year from their benefits.

Charmaine, who has been forced to borrow money and use foodbanks to feed her children, said in a statement: "I am delighted that the court has granted permission for my judicial review.

The case will be taken to The High Court. Picture: Getty

"I am determined to hold the government accountable for its flawed universal credit system which is causing misery to so many.

"It cannot be right that a system designed to help support people in work has resulted in some people being better off if they give up their work.”

And one of her lawyers added, according to The Mirror: "Our client is one of the many self-employed people suffering from the application of the MIF.

"The effect of the MIF is particularly harsh on those who work in areas such as the entertainment industry and farming where fluctuations in income are common.

"Our client’s situation shows just how illogical and inconsistent the universal credit system is and we look forward to putting her arguments to the court."

