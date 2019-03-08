Love Island's Samira Mighty, 23, reveals breast cancer scare after 'lump' returned

Samira Mighty said she first found the lump when she was 19. Picture: Getty

Samira claims her co-star Dr. Alex George alerted her to the fact she should get the lump checked out by her GP.

Samira Mighty has revealed she underwent surgery to get a 'lump' on her breast removed, over fears it could develop into cancer.

The Love Island star said the Lum first appeared three years ago, and after it returned, she was encouraged to get it checked out by her co-star Dr. Alex George.

Samira’s mum, Tracy, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, so the star feared the worst when her growth returned bigger than before.

She told Metro.co.uk: “It was really dramatic, I immediately thought I had breast cancer. You Google, Wikipedia, and think you’re going to die.

“It did play on my mind, because you’d be drying off after the shower and feel this lump and think, something is not right. Or I’d be ill and in my head I’d connect it to the lump.”

Samira also revealed the lump, which is currently three centimetres, was given the clear by doctors who told her it's a benign growth called fibroadenoma - however, she has still decided to get it removed.

Discussing Dr Alex’s support in her life, after meeting in the villa last summer, she said: “He’s like my personal GP.

“Since meeting Doctor Alex I’ve been enlightened to many things, and since then I’ve discovered how important it is to look after yourself.

“You just don’t think, ‘Oh, I’m going to check my boobs,’ but it is so important. Just spend five minutes feeling them. And at any age! I was 19 when I first found the lump and I wouldn’t have thought about it otherwise.”