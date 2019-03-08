Peter Andre makes cameo in Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland as it’s revealed he lost dance competition to accuser Wade Robson

Peter Andre lost the competition to Wade, who claims he was later sexual molested by Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty/HBO

By Alice Dear

Peter Andre was spotted in controversial documentary Leaving Neverland.

This week, Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland aired on Channel 4, addressing child sexual abuse claims against the singer.

In the documentary, Wade Robson alleges Michael Jackson sexual abused him when he was a child.

Wade first met Michael when he won a dance competition in Brisbane, where the prize was concert tickets and an introduction to the singer.

In the documentary, viewers are shown a picture taken from 1987 where Wade won the competition.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck claim Michael Jackson sexually abused them. Picture: PA

In the background Peter Andre can be seen as one of the competitors, having lost out to Wade.

Andre confirmed to The Sun it is him in the picture, and he claims he was “devastated” when he lost out to Wade.

Following the competition, Michael grew close to Wade and his family.

Wade alleges that Jackson later sexually abused him for years.

In the documentary, he claims Michael told him: “If they ever find out what we’re doing, he and I would go to jail for the rest of our lives.”

He also commented: “I want to be able to speak the truth as loud as I had to speak the lie for so long.”

Peter Andre recently defended Michael Jackson following the allegations.

Peter Andre competed in the same competition as Wade Robson. Picture: Getty

Michael Jackson's family have denied all allegations. Picture: Getty

Writing in his new! Magazine column, Peter said: “There's a new Michael Jackson documentary on this week and it has caused a lot of controversy about sexual abuse.

"First and foremost what I will say is we have to rely on the justice system and we mustn't forget that he was acquitted of not just one, but all child molestation charges during his trial in 2005."

He added: "You can't just stop listening to an artist's music due to accusations alone.

"And let's not forget some of his songs weren't even written by him.”

Michael Jackson’s family has denied all allegations of child sex abuse.