Cancer causing chemicals found in Claire's Accessories beauty products

The FDA has issued a warning to the public after finding asbestos in certain make-up products. Picture: Getty

The FDA has confirmed that Asbestos has been found in certain eyeshadows, compact powders and contour palettes

The US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning after asbestos was found in Claire's Accessories make-up products.

The potentially cancer-causing chemical was found in three products from Claire's Store Inc, following an investigation that was carried out after asbestos was found in nine products in 2017.

The FDA said: “Because the 2017 testing was done by third-party laboratories, the agency believed it was important to scientifically confirm that these reports were accurate."

The public are being urged to avoid buying the following three items: Claire’s Eye Shadows (batch/lot No: 08/17), Claire’s Compact Powder (batch/lot No: 07/15), and Claire’s Contour Palette (batch/lot No: 04/17).

“We understand how concerning this finding is for any consumer and parents whose children may have used one of these products,” the FDA statement added.

#WARNING: FDA is advising consumers NOT to use certain @claires eye shadows, compact powder, & contour powder products because they may be contaminated w/ #asbestos fibers. If you have these cosmetics in your home - stop using them. https://t.co/CqtxENLZye pic.twitter.com/GTYdnWzKva — FDA Cosmetics (@FDACosmetics) March 5, 2019

Claire's is one of the biggest retailers of fashion jewellery and accessories, and currently sells its products in over 7,500 locations across 45 countries.

The retailer has responded to the findings by insisting that the products are safe, but added that it will be removing the three products from its stores.

Claire's released the following statement in response to the findings: “There is no evidence that any products sold by Claire’s are unsafe.

“In early 2018, the three items identified by the FDA were extensively tested by multiple independent accredited laboratories, and all products were found to be compliant with all relevant cosmetic safety regulations.

The public are being urged to take care when buying beauty products from Claire's. Picture: Getty

“The recent test results the FDA have shared with us show significant errors. Specifically, the FDA test reports have mis-characterised fibres in the products as asbestos, in direct contradiction to established EPA and USP criterion for classifying asbestos fibres.

“Despite our efforts to discuss these issues with the FDA, they insisted on moving forward with their release. We are disappointed that the FDA has taken this step, and we will continue to work with them to demonstrate the safety of our products.”

NOW READ:

The Queen shares FIRST EVER Instagram post

School of Rock child star 'arrested for stealing guitars'

Mum presents son, 12, with 17 rules he HAS to stick to in exchange for a phone