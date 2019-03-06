School of Rock child star 'arrested for stealing guitars'

Joey Gaydos starred alongside Jack Black in School Of Rock. Picture: Paramount

Joey Gaydos Jr., who played Zack Mooneyham in the 2003 film School of Rock, was reportedly arrested for stealing guitars and amps

One of the child actors from School Of Rock has 'been arrested for stealing guitars and amps', it has been claimed.

Joey Gaydos Jr, who rose to fame as the Zack 'Attack' Mooneyham in the 2003 film, is said to be facing felony charges in Florida for larceny and grand theft.

Joey played Zack in School Of Rock. Picture: Paramount

According to a report by TMZ, Joey has been caught stealing musical equipment four times in five weeks. They allege that he has been walking out of music shops with the goods, and then selling them at pawn shops.

It's been claimed that he stole a Les Paul Epiphone Prophecy, a Fender Stratocaster, a Gibson Les Paul gold top, and an amplifier. These apparently are worth a total of over $3,400 (£2,587).

The actor, now 27, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Joey was 12 years old when he was cast as Zack in School Of Rock.

School Of Rock was released in 2003. Picture: Paramount

He started playing guitar at the age of three, and made a music video with friends at a week long camp in 2002. It was there that he was spotted by a casting agent for School Of Rock.

Joey and his family then flew out to Chicago to audition for the film, and he was then invited to meet the director and producer in California, when he was offered the part of Zack.

