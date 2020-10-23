Warrington tier 3 lockdown: when does it start and what are the rules?

Warrington will move into tier 3 lockdown (stock image). Picture: Getty

Warrington will move into tier three after talks with the government.

It was announced today (Friday 23 October) that Warrington has become the latest area to move into the tier 3 lockdown level.

Warrington's council leader previously Russ Bowden said "stubbornly high levels" of Covid-19 in the area had led to talks with the government over a move to the 'very high' risk level, and a deal has now been reached.

More than 700 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Warrington in the past week, with eight deaths in the last 48 hours.

The agreement will see the town - which is situated between tier 3 areas Liverpool and Manchester - close businesses like pubs (which do not serve food) and bars.

Hairdressers, restaurants and leisure centres will be allowed to remain open.

Mr Bowden said: "We have got an issue in Warrington where the number of cases is stuck at a high level.

"We have seen the propagation of those cases into the older population.

"So the decision comes down to capacity in our hospital as well and we had to do what is right for Warrington.

"It is a tough decision to make but we have got to that point where we need to move into tier 3."

He added: "We will be doing out upmost to support those businesses, especially in hospitality, who will be affected by the enhanced restrictions.

"Supporting businesses and protecting jobs is our priority.

"We will also say thank you to people in Warrington that they have taken on board that these are necessary additional restrictions and together, we will get this situation resolved.

"And we ask everyone to do their bit to protect yourself and your loved ones."

Warrington is located near to other tier 3 areas Liverpool and Manchester (stock image). Picture: Getty

When will Warrington move to tier 3?

The exact date hasn't yet been given, but the Warrington Guardian reports that it could come in next Thursday or Friday.

What are the tier 3 rules?

Under level three, residents of Warrington will not be able to meet up with people outside their households in indoor and outdoor hospitality settings (though the rule of six will apply to public spaces like parks and beaches), pubs (that cannot operate under restaurant conditions) will be asked to close, and the public will be strongly advised not to travel into and out of the area.

