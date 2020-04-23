UK temperatures could reach 25C today in one of the hottest days of 2020

Britain is on track for its hottest April in centuries (stock images). Picture: Getty

UK weather: Temperatures in some parts of Britain could reach 25C today (Thursday 23 April).

Britain looks set to scorch today, in what could be one of the hottest days of 2020 so far.

Temperatures could reach as high as 25C in some parts of the country, as the warmest April in years continues.

Read more: Dr Hilary warns public to not wash their cars during lockdown

Temperatures might his 25C in some southern parts of the country (stock image). Picture: Getty

Forecasters have predicted 'clear blue skies' for Thursday and Friday of this week, with BBC meteorologist Darren Bett predicting that the 25C mark could be reached in some southern parts of the country.

Read more: This family brightened up lockdown by colouring in their house like a rainbow

For the country as a whole, though, averages of around 19C and 20C are expected for England and Wales, with cooler temperatures in Scotland.

He also added, according to the Mirror, that the pollen count will remain high.

Mr Bett said: "It's tree pollen season, of course, and the big culprit is the oak tree - and high levels again on Friday."

Brits have been told to stay at home where possible amid coronavirus lockdown (stock image). Picture: Getty

Despite the warm weather, Brits have been told to stay inside as the UK is under lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The public must only leave their house for essential work, medical reasons, once-daily exercise and food shopping.

NOW READ:

Coronation Street’s Andrew Whyment reveals soap will be forced off air if lockdown rules continue