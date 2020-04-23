UK temperatures could reach 25C today in one of the hottest days of 2020

23 April 2020, 10:22 | Updated: 23 April 2020, 10:32

Britain is on track for its hottest April in centuries
Britain is on track for its hottest April in centuries (stock images). Picture: Getty

UK weather: Temperatures in some parts of Britain could reach 25C today (Thursday 23 April).

Britain looks set to scorch today, in what could be one of the hottest days of 2020 so far.

Temperatures could reach as high as 25C in some parts of the country, as the warmest April in years continues.

Read more: Dr Hilary warns public to not wash their cars during lockdown

Temperatures might his 25C in some sourthern parts of the country
Temperatures might his 25C in some southern parts of the country (stock image). Picture: Getty

Forecasters have predicted 'clear blue skies' for Thursday and Friday of this week, with BBC meteorologist Darren Bett predicting that the 25C mark could be reached in some southern parts of the country.

Read more: This family brightened up lockdown by colouring in their house like a rainbow

For the country as a whole, though, averages of around 19C and 20C are expected for England and Wales, with cooler temperatures in Scotland.

He also added, according to the Mirror, that the pollen count will remain high.

Mr Bett said: "It's tree pollen season, of course, and the big culprit is the oak tree - and high levels again on Friday."

Temperatures could soar to 25C today
Brits have been told to stay at home where possible amid coronavirus lockdown (stock image). Picture: Getty

Despite the warm weather, Brits have been told to stay inside as the UK is under lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The public must only leave their house for essential work, medical reasons, once-daily exercise and food shopping.

NOW READ:

Coronation Street’s Andrew Whyment reveals soap will be forced off air if lockdown rules continue

Latest News

See more Latest News

The dad credits a breathing technique with helping him recover from coronavirus

Dad reveals breathing technique helped him recover from coronavirus in intensive care unit

Lifestyle

Coronavirus loans to small and medium-sized firms accelerate - bank figures

UK & World

Philippe Coutinho to Chelsea: Why risk Mason Mount's development?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby confessed her husband Dan Baldwin is irritating her as he works at home

Holly Willoughby reveals husband Dan Baldwin's 'really annoying' lockdown habit as she rages on This Morning

Celebrities

The Chase viewers fumed over the latest episode

The Chase viewers outraged as contestant takes £2,000 from team after scoring 0

TV & Movies

Gogglebox has received 163 Ofcom complaints

Gogglebox hit by 163 Ofcom complaints as fans accuse sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner of not social distancing

TV & Movies

Mark Wright tells Craig David he is a huge fan

Craig David left speechless as Mark Wright reveals he idolised him as a 12-year-old, and tried to find him in Miami

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £120 blue floral maxi dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Captain Tom Moore awarded Pride of Britain Award on Good Morning Britain after raising £28million for the NHS

Captain Tom Moore awarded Pride of Britain Award on Good Morning Britain after raising £28million for the NHS

TV & Movies