Freezing -3C weather to sweep the country as pub gardens reopen in England

Parts of the UK will be experiencing very cold weather today. Picture: Getty/PA

UK weather: parts of England will be hit by freezing cold weather as lockdown restrictions ease.

Temperatures could reach as low as -3C today as England enters its second stage of lockdown-easing.

Pub gardens, non-essential shops and some outdoor attractions are allowed to reopen today, but those heading out will be met with very cold weather.

The Met Office said that Monday would 'be another cold day of all', but with pockets of sunshine expected in parts of the north of England.

Many people will be returning to the high street today. Picture: Getty

Those hoping to visit a beer garden in the south and south west may be met with rain, but shower expected in those parts of the country.

A Met Office meteorologist said: "Another cold day to come for all but lots of sunshine across Scotland and northern England but top temperatures coming in to around 7 to 11 degrees.

"As we go into Monday night it's going to be another cold and frosty one."

Heavy rain and hill snow has also been predicted in west Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scotland will likely see a sunny and dry start to the week.

The Met Office has predicted that the rest of the week will be cold but dry across the UK.

