Freezing -3C weather to sweep the country as pub gardens reopen in England

12 April 2021, 08:19 | Updated: 12 April 2021, 08:26

Parts of the UK will be experiencing very cold weather today
Parts of the UK will be experiencing very cold weather today. Picture: Getty/PA

UK weather: parts of England will be hit by freezing cold weather as lockdown restrictions ease.

Temperatures could reach as low as -3C today as England enters its second stage of lockdown-easing.

Read more: Full list of everything you can do today as hairdressers and non-essential shops reopen

Pub gardens, non-essential shops and some outdoor attractions are allowed to reopen today, but those heading out will be met with very cold weather.

The Met Office said that Monday would 'be another cold day of all', but with pockets of sunshine expected in parts of the north of England.

Many people will be returning to the high street today
Many people will be returning to the high street today. Picture: Getty

Those hoping to visit a beer garden in the south and south west may be met with rain, but shower expected in those parts of the country.

A Met Office meteorologist said: "Another cold day to come for all but lots of sunshine across Scotland and northern England but top temperatures coming in to around 7 to 11 degrees.

"As we go into Monday night it's going to be another cold and frosty one."

Read more: Hopes for summer holidays as hotspots Spain and Italy 'could be opened up in June'

Heavy rain and hill snow has also been predicted in west Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scotland will likely see a sunny and dry start to the week.

The Met Office has predicted that the rest of the week will be cold but dry across the UK.

NOW READ:

All the new rules customers in England must follow when pubs and restaurants open on April 12

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shirley Williams: Ex-cabinet mininister and Lib Dem peer - one of the 'Gang of Four' - dies aged 90

UK & World

What does Per Mare Per Terram mean and why did Prince Harry use it?

The meaning behind Prince Harry's 'Per Mare Per Terram' message for Prince Philip

Royals

Prince Harry has released a statement about his late grandfather

Prince Harry calls Prince Philip ‘legend of banter’ in sweet tribute to his grandfather

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

When is Meghan Markle's due date?

Meghan Markle pregnancy: When is her due date, is it a boy or girl and what are favourite baby names?

Celebrities

When will cinemas reopen in England?

When do cinemas reopen in England?

Lifestyle

When can gym classes start in England?

When are gym classes allowed in England?

Lifestyle

Lockdown restrictions have loosened in England

Can we travel to Wales from England? Everything you need to know about the new Covid rules
When do soft play areas open? (stock images)

When do soft plays reopen in England?

Lifestyle

Tommy Hunter was the leader of the OCG in Line of Duty

Line of Duty: Who is Tommy Hunter and is he related to Joanne Davidson?

TV & Movies