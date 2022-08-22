August Bank Holiday weekend set to be a scorcher

The hot weather will return for the Bank Holiday. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The hot weather is making a well-timed return this weekend.

The sunshine is set to make a return to a lot of the United Kingdom later this week, just in time for the August Bank Holiday.

While temperatures won't be breaking any records like they did earlier this summer, the weather is predicted to be sunny and dry.

This means that BBQs, afternoons spent in beer gardens and trips to the beach will be going ahead.

The south is expected to see the hottest temperatures over the weekend, with 30 degrees predicted in some areas.

Brits are expected to flock to the beaches over the Bank Holiday. Picture: Getty

The Met Office say that temperatures will rise above average during the run up to the Bank Holiday, and will stick around over the three-day break.

The north will be cooler in general, but will also see temperatures rise above average.

While the weather will be sunny and dry, we're not expected to see temperatures rise to the numbers they did earlier this summer.

The Met Office said in a recent report: "Although the temperatures will be rising again there is no indication of a heatwave on the same scale as previous heatwaves from this summer."

The Met Office has predicted high temperatures in the South East of England. Picture: Met Office

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise to 29 degrees in the south, while the north will see cooler temperatures around 23 degrees.

Thursday could see some rain hit East Anglia, with potential for thunderstorms to develop in the humid air.

The Met Office warn we could see some torrential downpours.

As we approach Friday, Saturday and Sunday, high pressure is expected to move in for most of the weekend.

According to Metro.co.uk, British Weather Services senior meteorologist Jim Dale told the Northern Echo: "As it looks from the models now, around the bank holiday temperatures could be in the high 20s and the extreme would be 30°C degrees."

