UK set for weekend washout as 80mph winds will batter Britain before -5C freeze

By Mared Parry

According to forecasters this upcoming weekend is set to be a very wet one, so brollies at the ready!

This weekend the weather will take a dramatically wet turns as the UK braces for a complete washout complete with strong gales across the entire country.

The Met Office has issues a weather warning for all of Britain, covering all day Saturday and Sunday - bad news for anyone who has plans this weekend - and could go all the way into next week.

READ MORE: Britain faces 'danger to life' warning as Met Office warn of heavy snow in parts of country

The weather this weekend could ruin any outdoor plans you may have. Picture: PA

Anyone travelling this weekend should also be wary of the high winds, as it's predicted to cause chaos on the roads.

Power cuts could potentially occur as a result as well as the closure of bridges and ferry services.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: "High pressure will build across the UK on Wednesday with much lighter winds and settled weather forecast for most for the rest of the working week.

“With clear spells overnight, we'll also see frosts developing quite widely along with patchy fog or freezing fog.

“A gradual change to more unsettled conditions is then expected from the west through Friday, heralding an increasingly wet and windy spell of weather over the weekend.”

Saturday and Sunday's weather warning covers every corner of the UK. Picture: The Met Office

A statement on the Met Office website says: "Very strong winds are likely across much of the UK later Saturday and through Sunday.

"Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely across many inland areas, with gusts of 70, possibly 80 mph around some exposed coasts and hills, especially in the north and west.

"Heavy rain will be an additional hazard, especially over western hills. Winds of this strength across a wide area have the potential to produce disruption to transport, along with some coastal impacts, especially in the west."