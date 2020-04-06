Britain will be hotter than Australia as 24C heatwave hits UK this Easter

The weather is set to be an absolute scorcher. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The temperatures will continue to soar over the whole of Easter, reveal forecasters.

Forecasters have announced that our Easter break is set to be a scorcher as temperatures will rise higher than they have so far this year.

It's good news for those who have gardens or balconies as they'll be able to make the most of the glorious sunshine, but those without shouldn't be tempted to leave their homes to sunbathe and should follow government guidelines.

READ MORE: British heatwave set to last another two weeks with temperatures hitting up to 26C

Britain is set to be hotter than Australia with impressive temperatures of up to 24C in an eight-day heatwave which will last throughout the Easter weekend.

It's all down to an 800 mile-wide "African heat rush", say forecasters, but there are concerns that this will trigger Brits to meet in parks and beaches and spreading the coronavirus even further.

Easter Bank Holiday is one of the busiest travelling periods of the year, which is concerning when paired with the extra-hot weather.

Following this weekend's 21C highs, the Met Office forecast 18C today, 20C tomorrow and 22C to 24C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Good Friday is expected to reach 23C with the remainder of the bank holiday, including Easter Monday, reaching 20C.

The south and east are forecast to be mainly sunny and dry after showers last night, with the north due 19C highs in midweek and sunny spells but also risking some rain and clouds at times.

Weather maps also reveal a huge mass of hot air blowing north from off the west coast of Africa.

Britain is hotter than both Sydney in Australia at 22C and Barcelona at 17C.

Temperatures will be the highest since late September last year, Met Office records show, when 27C was recorded on September 22.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Spring is in the air, with heat coming from as far south as Africa and further warm temperatures in the next week.

“Sunday's 21C eases after overnight showers to 18C on Monday, but temperatures rise again with 20C on Tuesday, then 22C or 23C – with a slim chance of 24C - on Wednesday and Thursday."