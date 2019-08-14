Britain faces more massive storms sparking ANOTHER yellow flood warning

14 August 2019, 16:08 | Updated: 14 August 2019, 16:09

The weather won't be getting better any time soon
The weather won't be getting better any time soon. Picture: Getty/PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

It's about to get wet, wet, wet.

This week's weather has been questionable to say the least, and it doesn't look like it's going to be improving anytime soon either.

A huge storm is set to hit Britain today, flooding towns all over the country with a burst of thundering downpours.

READ MORE: Britain set for spider invasion as they fly in though windows due to wet weather

This is yet another stretch of wet weather during the August washout that was predicted by the Met Office.

The weather started in the south of England but will move up and across the rest of Britain over the course of the day.

It's prompted a yellow weather warning, not the first this month, which stretches from the Welsh border up to East Anglia and Oxford to Stoke-on-Trent from 2pm-10pm.

The horrible weather will potentially end in flooding
The horrible weather will potentially end in flooding. Picture: PA

Commuters in the Midlands have been warned and told to prepare for lightening strikes, power cuts, flash floods and travel chaos caused by standing water.

The warning explained that: "Although many places will miss them, heavy showers and thunderstorms may affect parts of the area through Wednesday afternoon, before slowly dying out during the evening.

Britain will be pounded by thundery downpours
Britain will be pounded by thundery downpours. Picture: PA

"A few spots could see as much as 25 mm in an hour, and perhaps 40mm in two or three hours."

However, all of the UK will fall victim to heavy and patchy showers this week and the bleak weather will run into the weekend.

