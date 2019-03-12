Storm Gareth: Britain to be hit by 'travel chaos' and 80mph winds as Met Office issues yellow warning

Travel could be disrupted as The Met Office issues a yellow warning for weather (stock image). Picture: Getty

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Tuesday and Wednesday as storm Gareth brings rain and wind to the UK

We may have been treated to a mini heatwave in February, but it appears winter hasn't quite finished with us yet - because Storm Gareth is about to hit the UK.

Read more: Has hayfever started in 2019 yet? The warm February weather is starting some allergies off early

The Met Office has said the storm will start with Northern Ireland before spreading east to Southwest Scotland and much of England and Wales.

#StormGareth has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK later on Tuesday and into Wednesday #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/sdpxvNNWy1 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 11, 2019

There has also been a warning of localised flooding in Cumbria.

The Met Office has now issued three yellow 'be aware' warnings for the next two days.

Storm Gareth is the third storm to be named this year, after Erik and February and Freya earlier this month, and cars have been crushed by scaffolding and a supermarket roof ripped off as strong wins battled the south on Sunday.

The first wins from the north-west are expected to hit Northern Ireland at about 3PM today, and then reach scotland at about 9PM. They are expected to spread to much of England and Wales on Wednesday.

The Met Office has warned that Storm Gareth may cause big waves (stock image). Picture: Getty

The Met Office has warned of damage to buildings, flying debris, power cuts and travel disruption - with northern England particularly at risk.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: "The strong north-westerly winds will also affect south west Scotland late on Tuesday, spreading across much of England and Wales through Wednesday.

"Gusts of 50 to 55mph (80 to 88kmh) are likely inland and up to 65mph (104kmh) along western coasts.

"Winds will gradually ease during the afternoon."

NOW READ:

Pregnant woman whose lunch was stolen EVERY DAY at work gets thief fired

Coronation Street: Resident KILLED after Underworld Factory COLLAPSES