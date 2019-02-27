Has hayfever started in 2019 yet? The warm February weather is starting some allergies off early

Hayfever has already begun for some. Picture: PA

Many are experiencing hay fever symptoms in February, so has hay fever started in 2019 already?

We are having an unusually warm February with many hay fever sufferers fearing the worst...that their allergies have started kicking in a few months early.

So if you have a runny nose and your eyes have started to itch, it probably isn't a cold but the start of pollen allergy symptoms this year.

Has hay fever started already in 2019?

The unusually warm weather in February has meant that some plants are beginning to pollinate earlier and are releasing the stuff that many hay fever sufferers area allergic to out into the air already.

Many have started sneezing earlier in the year than usual thanks to the warm weather. Picture: PA

So if you know you don't have a cold but are sneezing and sniffling then this could be the answer.

When does hay fever usually begin?

Typically the hay fever season is from late March until September which are the months of the year when the pollen count is at its highest in the UK.

Grass pollens usually disperse between May and the end of July and tree pollen begins to disperse in March.

Grass pollen is the most common cause of hay fever that affects those with allergies in the UK.

What is the best way to combat hay fever?

There are many off the shelf medicines that you can buy to alleviate hay fever symptoms including tablets, nasal sprays and eye drops.

There are also many herbal remedies that some sufferers rely on check out our article on the best here.