Pregnant woman whose lunch was stolen EVERY DAY at work gets thief fired

The thief was caught out on CCTV (stock image). Picture: Getty

The thief was caught on CCTV after stealing the woman's lunch every single day

A woman who experienced a real-life Ross from Friends 'my sandwich' nightmare ended up getting the thief fired after catching them out on CCTV.

Read more: Mum presents son, 12, with 17 rules he HAS to stick to in exchange for a phone

The pregnant woman, whose chef husband made her lunch, was persistently targeted by a thief who stole the food every single day.

The Reddit user had a similar experience to the inflamous 'my sandwich' situation in Friends. Picture: Warner Bros

The woman started off by leaving a polite note, explaining that her husband would be more than happy to make them lunch too for a fee - which some coworkers took her up on.

However, the thief continued to steal the lunch - despite the woman telling the thief in the note that she was pregnant and needed the nutrients from the lunch.

The situation got so bad that cameras ended up getting installed in the kitchen - and the thief turned out to be a senior woman in the company who was up for promotion. She ended up being fired.

The woman told Reddit: "I began labeling my food hoping that would deter the thief. It didn’t. Eventually, I put a note on the fridge that said: 'Please stop taking my food. I am pregnant and breastfeeding and this is negatively affecting my health'.

"The thief was a middle-aged woman who doesn’t seem to like me. She is making triple what I am making, if not more.

"After a week of this (I’d been bringing sandwiches and keeping them at my desk to hold me over) I had the IT guy send me a screen-grab of her stealing, one from each day.

Read more: Mum left sickened after catching nursery carer BREASTFEEDING her baby in secret

"Lunch Thief was up for a promotion. She’s near the executive level, and once you get this high up, the interviews involve execs from headquarters flying down to meet up with the execs in our office to sit in on presentations from the interviewees."

The thief was eventually fired after being caught stealing the lunch (stock image). Picture: Getty

She then revealed that she put up a photo of the woman stealing the food.

"She (food thief) turned back to look at the screen in horror. The execs at my office who knew my lunches were getting stolen were visibly pissed at her. As it turns out, one of the execs who’d come from headquarters was also pregnant, and the other one had a wife who’d just had a baby.

"She was terminated.

"I didn’t want her to get fired, I just wanted her to stop. If they’d ever talked to me, I wouldn’t have wanted to get her fired. Aside from seeing the picture in the interview, they never involved me further. Never even asked me to send them the picture evidence for their own record."





NOW READ:

Billie Faiers slams reports of 'yobbish' behaviour at wedding where 'dirty nappies were left on the beach'

