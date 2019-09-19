UK weather forecast: Hurricane Humberto to hammer Britain with strong winds and heavy rain

19 September 2019, 13:13

Hurricane Humberto will mark the start of the autumnal weather.
Hurricane Humberto will mark the start of the autumnal weather. Picture: Getty / WXCHART

The tropical storm is crashing across the Atlantic from Bermuda and will batter the country come Monday.

Hurricane Humberto is set to hammer Britain with strong winds and heavy rain next week.

The last days of summer will give way to turbulent gales and much cooler climates as the tropical storm clatters across the Atlantic Ocean.

Temperatures are predicted to plummet following the UK's balmy heatwave this weekend as the blustery autumn weather finally arrives on Monday.

UK weather: Brits brace for coldest winter in 30 YEARS as Beast from East returns

Hurricane Humberto will move across the Atlantic over the next few days.
Hurricane Humberto will move across the Atlantic over the next few days. Picture: Getty

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge told Mirror Online: "The remnants of Hurricane Humberto are expected to arrive across the UK on late Monday.

"It will bring some outbreaks of rain and some stronger winds. There's potential for some strong winds and maybe a few gales around western coasts.

"Next week will feel more Autumnal than this week and will be a more unsettled affair."

Read more: What is a Met Office 'danger to life' warning and what does it mean?

The weather will take a turn on Sunday afternoon as heavy downpours hit the country.
The weather will take a turn on Sunday afternoon as heavy downpours hit the country. Picture: Getty

Hurricane Humberto has been causing chaos in subtropical Bermuda, leaving 80% of the island without power.

According to electricity company Belco, almost 30,000 people were left in the dark on Wednesday night as the storm whipped and lashed local properties.

Prolonged periods of dangerous weather are expected to cause coastal flooding, as forecast by the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The Category 3 storm, which is causing sustained winds of 120mph, is due to crash over the sea towards Britain in the next few days and wreak havoc after what has been a dry, sunny summer.

Read more: Britain hotter than MADRID this weekend as Spanish plume brings scorching 26C heat

Brits have been encouraged to make the most of the toasty temperatures warming up the UK this weekend.

Weather experts have predicted highs of 26C as a mini-heatwave blasts southern regions from Friday afternoon through until Sunday morning.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said of this week: “It is going to be a nice week with lots of warm, sunny weather around thanks to high pressure still being in charge.

“Temperatures will creep up across most of England and Wales day by day with Saturday looking like the warmest day when we could see temperatures in the mid to high-20Cs.

“Saturday is likely to be the last day of the good weather with a transition to more unsettled conditions forecast later in the day and into Sunday."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ex-Burton footballer Kelvin Maynard shot dead in Amsterdam drive-by

UK & World

Towie star Lewis Bloor denies fraud over alleged £3m diamond scam

Showbiz

Robert Kubica confirms Williams departure for F1 2020

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Claire Skinner opened up about her relationship with Hugh

Outnumbered’s Claire Skinner breaks silence on relationship with co-star Hugh Dennis after two years together

TV & Movies

The popular TV drama is now available at the touch of a button

Every single episode of Waterloo Road is now available on BBC iPlayer

TV & Movies

Mel Owen could die in a car crash

EastEnders' Mel Owen to 'die in horrific car crash' as Sharon Mitchell looks on

TV & Movies

A child's lunchbox can contain up to three days worth of sugar.

Children's school lunchboxes LOADED with 14 teaspoons of sugar, research reveals

Food & Health

China's Yangtze River apparently had a monster lurking in its depths

China's 'Loch Ness monster' disappoints fans as its revealed the beast is actually an air bag

Lifestyle

Doreen fought off the thief after she attempted to steal her bank card

Elderly woman, 81, bravely fights off mugger who tried to steal her bank card

Lifestyle