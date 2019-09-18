UK weather forecast: Britain hotter than MADRID this weekend as Spanish plume brings scorching 26C heat

The warm weather is expected to hit the UK on Friday afternoon and will keep Brits balmy right through until Sunday.

Britain is set for a scorcher this weekend as temperatures are predicted to hit a glorious 26C.

A Spanish plume is expected to hit the UK on Friday afternoon bringing sunny weather from Southern Europe, which means some parts of the country will be warmer than Madrid.

The Met Office anticipates toasty climates in most parts of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, settling around the mid-twenties.

Highs of 26C will likely sweep across southern and eastern regions of Britain, with London reaching roughly 25C, while northern areas towards Scotland could sit around the 21C and 22C mark.

Britain is set to be hotter than Madrid this weekend with highs of 26C. Picture: The Met Office

Met Office Meteorologist Simon Partridge told The Sun: "On Friday and Saturday we can expect to see warm, dry and sunny weather across much of the UK."

The UK's national weather service explained yesterday that "plenty of sunshine" is on its way.

Issuing a forecast on Tuesday afternoon, the Met Office said: "It looks set to get warmer as we head into the weekend.

"With high pressure in control we should see plenty of sunshine and some of the highest temperatures in the south on Saturday as southeasterly winds push warm air up from the near continent."

Temperatures in the UK are expected to soar this weekend as a Spanish plume brings sunny weather. Picture: Getty

The sizzling temperatures will top those of Spain's capital, which sits right in the middle of the country, as Madrid is expecting highs of 23C on Saturday and 20C on Sunday.

Despite the summery feel over the weekend, Britain is braced for cooler weather as October nears.

Plummeting temperates, cloud and rain are expected to sweep the country from next week.

Britain will be treated to a last dose of sunshine from Friday afternoon. Picture: Getty

The Met Office said: "After a mostly fine start to the weekend, unsettled weather in the west will probably spread to eastwards to affect most areas on Sunday, with outbreaks of rain, which may be heavy at times.

"With this, winds will strengthen too with the risk of gales in the west and north and it will feel cooler here too. Thereafter, as we look ahead into the final week of September changeable weather is likely to dominate for many, with the northwest probably seeing the strongest winds and heaviest rain.

"In contrast, southeastern areas may see longer spells of drier and brighter weather, but with the chance of some rain too, although confidence in the forecast becomes low."