UK weather: Heavy rain set to batter Britain as record-breaking heatwave ends

Wet weather is set to hit the UK. Picture: Getty Images/Met Office

By Naomi Bartram

Heavy rain will hit the UK today, after a scorching Bank Holiday weekend.

Most of us spent the Bank Holiday weekend basking in scorching sunshine, but it looks as though the hot weather is well and truly over.

Gone is the 30 degree heatwave, to be replaced by heavy downpours and plummeting temperatures across the UK.

According to the Met Office, widespread rainfall will hit north-west, north, west, south-west, and south England this morning, along with the whole of Wales.

The south-east is also expected to be significantly cooler as clouds move in.

Temperatures today are set to hit around 24C, significantly lower than the past few days.

As the day goes on, wet weather is set to move eastwards, hitting the north-east and Midlands.

Read More: Fun activities your kids will enjoy, whatever the weather…

Good morning all! Here is the weather summary for today. You can find your local forecast here: https://t.co/AOEhV8hXk8 ^Kayleigh pic.twitter.com/hfP2D00Xsu — Met Office (@metoffice) August 28, 2019

Showery rain will also move into Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

It’s expected to stay the same for the rest of the week, with western Scotland and Northern Ireland being hit by heavy rain.

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin said: "A warm humid start on Wednesday but for most it's a cloudier start compared to what we've been used to.

Read More: Essex beach-goers struck by mysterious illness as 150 people start vomiting and suffer breathing difficulties

"There will be showery rain crossing Scotland and this zone of wet weather is likely to persist for much of the day across a good part of Wales and western England.

"A few showers further east but some fine weather here too but nothing like as clear skies as recent days.

"It's going to be a much brighter day for Northern Ireland and western Scotland on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday.

"Temperatures into the mid 20s, 26C, 27C is possible but for most places that cooling trend continues and certainly feeling cooler under this wet zone."

While the south-east of England saw highs of 33C on Tuesday, elsewhere thunderstorms battered the east and north of the country through the evening.

The dramatic outbreak marked an end to the sweltering heatwave which saw the country reach record temperatures.

A high of 33.2C was recorded at Heathrow Airport which made it the hottest August Bank Holiday Monday ever.