UK snow: Met Office confirm when snow will fall with Best from the East 2023

3 March 2023, 12:39 | Updated: 3 March 2023, 12:42

The UK is expected to face snow conditions similar to the 2018 Beat from the East
The UK is expected to face snow conditions similar to the 2018 Beat from the East. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Met Office have confirmed that snow will fall across parts of the UK next week as conditions are predicted to be similar to the 2018's Beast from the East.

Snow will fall across parts of the UK next week, the Met Office has confirmed.

A warning has been issued ahead of the arrival of snow, following a Sudden Stratospheric Warning (SSW).

This Friday, most of the UK will see cloud cover and scattered showers, while the West will have more sunny spells.

Next week, however, high pressure which is currently situated over Scotland will move towards the West and northerly airflow will sweep across the UK.

A warning has been issued ahead of the arrival of snow
A warning has been issued ahead of the arrival of snow. Picture: Getty

The Met Office say that an Arctic maritime airmass will cause snow showers on Monday across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the East Coast of England.

While the whole country will be affected by the freezing temperatures, snow is more likely to cause issues in North and East areas.

While the whole country will be affected by the freezing temperatures, snow is more likely to cause issues in North and East areas
While the whole country will be affected by the freezing temperatures, snow is more likely to cause issues in North and East areas. Picture: Getty

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond warned that snow showers could spread further South on Tuesday before adding that weather warnings will be in place for Monday and Tuesday "once the detail of potential impacts becomes clearer”.

There has been a Level 2 Cold Weather Alert put in place by the UK Health Security Agency, which will be reviewed.

Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, Dr Agostinho Sousa, said: “During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can.”

