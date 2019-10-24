UK weather: Snow could hit today as temperatures plummet to 2C, warns Met Office

Snow could hit parts of the UK today. Picture: Getty/Met Office

Snow and 'danger to life' floods could hit the UK this week, warns the Met Office.

As the festive period creeps closer, it’s fair to say summer is well and truly over.

And Christmas could be coming early this year as the Met Office has now said there could be snow showers over parts of the country later today.

Weather forecasters are predicting downfalls across the higher ground of north and north-west of Scotland this afternoon, and into tomorrow.

Temperatures are also set to plummet as low as 2 degrees over night in the north west and Scotland, bringing with it a touch of frost.

While it will be a dry Thursday commute for many 🚶‍♀️ 🚂 #showers will move into the northwest 🌦️ and often heavy #rain will arrive in the southeast ☔️ pic.twitter.com/AbzScs49iJ — Met Office (@metoffice) October 23, 2019

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern told The Mirror: "We are likely to see snow coming down to the mountains, 400, 500 metres or so, accumulating through Friday and Saturday.

"The first significant widespread mountain snow of the season. There will be some sunshine in between the snow showers.”

Going into the weekend, the Met Office has issued 'danger to life' flood warnings for tomorrow and Saturday, with downpours and strong winds expected to move over Wales and North West England.

The website states: “Heavy rain beginning on Friday is expected to continue into Saturday which may bring transport disruption and flooding.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."

Meanwhile, the north-south divide means temperatures will soar in the south of England hitting 18 degrees, before dropping to 14 or 15 degrees on Sunday.

Despite the warmer weekend for many, bookies have slashed the odds on this October being the coldest on record as weather experts predict temperatures to plummet even more.