Pumpkin mugs, plates and bowls that are too cute just for Halloween
23 October 2019, 15:50
Luxury pottery brand Emma Bridgewater has brought out some new special designs just in time for pumpkin season.
Halloween pumpkins have had a very cute makeover for this new range of chinaware.
Emma Bridgewater has released her new line of autumnal-themed kitchenware, and the chances are that you'll want to use them all year round.
Firstly, there is a half-pint mug with an autumnal pumpkin patch pattern, complete with birds, turkey and a fox. Positioned as ideal for adult fans of spooky season, it also comes with a recipe for pumpkin soup.
There's more soup on the menu with the new 'Vegetable Garden: Pumpkin' patterned tureen, which is £150. It also comes with matching soup plates, priced at £19.95 each.
If you prefer your hot liquids from a standard mug, there are more available in the brand's sponge wear collection, which has a motif of pumpkins and jack o'lanterns, and can also be personalised.
There's also a matching plate, and bowls - ideal for presenting your Halloween treats to family and friends.
We wonder how many of these super fan Holly Willoughby will have in her kitchen?