Pumpkin mugs, plates and bowls that are too cute just for Halloween

23 October 2019, 15:50

Emma Bridgewater's new Halloween collection will make you wish it was autumn all year round
Emma Bridgewater's new Halloween collection will make you wish it was autumn all year round. Picture: Emma Bridgewater
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Luxury pottery brand Emma Bridgewater has brought out some new special designs just in time for pumpkin season.

Halloween pumpkins have had a very cute makeover for this new range of chinaware.

Emma Bridgewater has released her new line of autumnal-themed kitchenware, and the chances are that you'll want to use them all year round.

Firstly, there is a half-pint mug with an autumnal pumpkin patch pattern, complete with birds, turkey and a fox. Positioned as ideal for adult fans of spooky season, it also comes with a recipe for pumpkin soup.

There's more soup on the menu with the new 'Vegetable Garden: Pumpkin' patterned tureen, which is £150. It also comes with matching soup plates, priced at £19.95 each.

Read more: Aldi's new Halloween decorations are 'too scary' to be sold in store

The mugs can also be personalised
The mugs can also be personalised. Picture: Emma Bridgewater
These mugs would be ideal for hot chocolate - or mulled wine on a cold evening
These mugs would be ideal for hot chocolate - or mulled wine on a cold evening. Picture: Emma Bridgewater
This would be ideal for serving pumpkin soup for a lazy Saturday lunch
This would be ideal for serving pumpkin soup for a lazy Saturday lunch. Picture: Emma Bridgewater

If you prefer your hot liquids from a standard mug, there are more available in the brand's sponge wear collection, which has a motif of pumpkins and jack o'lanterns, and can also be personalised.

There's also a matching plate, and bowls - ideal for presenting your Halloween treats to family and friends.

We wonder how many of these super fan Holly Willoughby will have in her kitchen?

