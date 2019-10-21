Aldi's new Halloween decorations are too scary to be sold in shops

21 October 2019, 08:02 | Updated: 21 October 2019, 08:04

Aldi's inflatable arch makes any home look like a haunted house
Aldi's inflatable arch, £39.99, makes any home look like a haunted house. Picture: Aldi
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The online only items include zombies, and an inflatable 2.3m arch for outside your front door.

Aldi's Specialbuys are stuff of legend, but their new batch of Halloween decorations are the stuff of nightmares.

The German supermarket chain are selling a selection of spooky party props online that they have deemed simply 'too scary' for the famed middle aisle of their stores.

These include a motion censored undead corpse, and ghastly zombie-like ground breakers that wouldn't look out of place in a Hollywood horror film.

Supermarket bosses moved them online to stop little ones and customers of a nervous disposition from being spooked out in store.

Read more: Poundland's Halloween decorations are a treat at £1 each

These characters will help get your Halloween party started
These characters will help get your Halloween party started. Picture: Aldi
The corpse decoration moves like a zombie
The corpse decoration moves like a zombie. Picture: Aldi

Halloween, once seen as a solely American holiday, is big business. Brits spent half a billion pounds on Halloween costumes and decorations in 2018 alone, and the ghoulish night is now the third biggest retail event of the year behind Christmas and Easter.

Aldi’s Halloween range features a number of increasingly realistic props, some of which include mechanical features specifically designed to replicate the terrors that haunt us after dark.

Guaranteed to terrify the neighbours and raise the dead, the Undead Corpse, £24.99 reacts to sound by rising up and howling with red-lit eyes.

Read more: Shoppers slam Fashion Nova's 'sexy' Toy Story Halloween costumes

Their Dancing Skeleton, £29.99 and Laughing Frankie, £29.99 characters come with adjustable telescopic legs, arms and head along with a spine-chilling laugh to send the whole crowd shrieking.

The supermarket will continue to stock its bestselling kid-friendly products in-store, including their range of £4.99 children’s Halloween costumes.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A mum has been warned her newborn's name could be illegal

Mum disappointed after she was told newborn's name could be illegal
Adele described two heartbreaking incidents in which pensioners were confused, but no one offered any help.

Woman's post about helping 'invisible elderly' goes viral - and will bring a tear to your eye
A hangover from hell is the worst thing possible after a heavy night

The best hangover cures: Tips and tricks from medical professionals
The truth about your headphones has been revealed

Expert warns of disgusting truth behind wearing earphones

Of 168 baby foods tested, the results found that 95 per cent contained metals

Study finds metals such as lead, arsenic and mercury in 95 per cent of baby food

Trending on Heart

Peter Andre looks unrecognisable as he reveals curly hair on social media.

Peter Andre reveals natural curls after admitting he was bullied for his hair at school

Celebrities

Fans are disappointed the result has been leaked online.

Strictly Come Dancing fans furious as axed celebrity is leaked hours before results show

TV & Movies

James has broken his silence after the emergency services were called to his new home.

James Argent 'embarrassed' after ex Gemma Collins calls 999 over fears he had overdosed

Celebrities

Kelvin Fletcher delights fans with a cheeky snap of his pants.

Strictly fans hot under the collar as hunky Kelvin Fletcher shares half naked backstage video

TV & Movies

Malin Andersson shared the shocking image of her bruised arm to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

Love Island’s Malin Andersson sparks concern after posting picture of bruised arm to raise awareness of domestic violence

Celebrities

Katie has come under fire for letting her daughter Bunny wear heels.

Katie Price blasted for letting daughter Bunny, 5, wear stiletto heels on family day out

Celebrities