Aldi's new Halloween decorations are too scary to be sold in shops

Aldi's inflatable arch, £39.99, makes any home look like a haunted house. Picture: Aldi

By Emma Gritt

The online only items include zombies, and an inflatable 2.3m arch for outside your front door.

Aldi's Specialbuys are stuff of legend, but their new batch of Halloween decorations are the stuff of nightmares.

The German supermarket chain are selling a selection of spooky party props online that they have deemed simply 'too scary' for the famed middle aisle of their stores.

These include a motion censored undead corpse, and ghastly zombie-like ground breakers that wouldn't look out of place in a Hollywood horror film.

Supermarket bosses moved them online to stop little ones and customers of a nervous disposition from being spooked out in store.

These characters will help get your Halloween party started. Picture: Aldi

The corpse decoration moves like a zombie. Picture: Aldi

Halloween, once seen as a solely American holiday, is big business. Brits spent half a billion pounds on Halloween costumes and decorations in 2018 alone, and the ghoulish night is now the third biggest retail event of the year behind Christmas and Easter.

Aldi’s Halloween range features a number of increasingly realistic props, some of which include mechanical features specifically designed to replicate the terrors that haunt us after dark.

Guaranteed to terrify the neighbours and raise the dead, the Undead Corpse, £24.99 reacts to sound by rising up and howling with red-lit eyes.

Their Dancing Skeleton, £29.99 and Laughing Frankie, £29.99 characters come with adjustable telescopic legs, arms and head along with a spine-chilling laugh to send the whole crowd shrieking.

The supermarket will continue to stock its bestselling kid-friendly products in-store, including their range of £4.99 children’s Halloween costumes.