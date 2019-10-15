Shoppers slam Fashion Nova's 'sexy' and 'inappropriate' Toy Story costumes for Halloween

15 October 2019, 14:24

The costumes have been deemed inappropriate
The costumes have been deemed inappropriate. Picture: Fashion Nova
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The very revealing costumes are still available on the e-tailer's website right now, but people aren't happy.

Huge American fashion house, Fashion Nova has been slammed by parents after their newest Halloween costumes have ruffled a few feathers.

Their sexy Jessie the Cowboy, Buzz Lightyear and Pizza Planet Alien-inspired outfits for October 31st flash a fair amount of flesh, which I a far cry away from the fond childhood memories we associate with those characters.

The cowboy outfit bares a lot of cheek!
The cowboy outfit bares a lot of cheek! Picture: Fashion Nova
The three costumes all take inspiration from the Disney film
The three costumes all take inspiration from the Disney film. Picture: Fashion Nova

Halloween costumes usually vary from terrifying to a bit saucy, but is incorporating childhood film characters into the mix a step too far?

The e-tailer, whose loved by the likes of rapper Cardi B and the Kardashians, have released the New Sheriff in Town, Infinitie & Beyone and Oooooh The Claw costumes and they're not cheap either, costing around £48 each.

They've proven popular too, selling out time after time, with customers flooding to the site's Instagram page to ask if more will be in stock by Halloween.

We don't remember Buzz looking like this...
We don't remember Buzz looking like this... Picture: Fashion Nova

But not everyone had the same opinion on the semi-naked costumes, with one angry followed commenting "childhood ruined".

Another asked: ""I wonder if people really buy these and go trick or treating?"

And another said: "save it for the strip club".

The Toy Story inspired range aren't the only racy Halloween costumes that Fashion Nova have, however.

Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz looks a bit chilly, not idea for walking down the yellow brick road
Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz looks a bit chilly, not idea for walking down the yellow brick road. Picture: Fashion Nova

ALil Kim pasty outfit, Jessica Rabbit and a VERY minimal Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz options all make an appearance, costing between £40-70 each.

Quite pricey considering how little fabric is in each outfit!

