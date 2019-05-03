Shoppers slam online retailer Fashion Nova for selling a bikini containing ingredients that could cause CANCER

3 May 2019, 12:05

The neon green bikini has raised some eyebrows
The neon green bikini has raised some eyebrows. Picture: Fashion Nova
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

One concerned Twitter user highlighted the tag hidden inside her bikini bottoms

Fashion Nova has been slammed by shoppers after one eagle-eyed customer spotted a rather peculiar statement on her bikini bottoms' label.

Azia, from the US, took to Twitter to highlight that her neon green bikini contained a label that stated "This product can expose you to Di(2-ethykhexyl) phthalate, lead and cadmium, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer, birth defects and other reproductive harm."

The £26.81 neon green bikini is available on US fashion e-tailer Fashion Nova's site.

It's a very popular item as it's sold out at the moment, so it's not that surprising that many customers were puzzled by the warning, as they'd never noticed it prior to Azia's Tweet.

One called Dawn commented: "We’re being poisoned every day because we can’t afford to buy expensive products".

While another named Jaulie said: "How many times I gotta keep telling yall to NOT BUY FROM THAT COMPANY!!!?!?!?"

However, despite the sporty bikini shocking Azia, she decided she'll probably still risk wearing it.

After someone asked whether or not she'd wear it regardless of what it says on the label, she replied: "Girl maybe just this one time idk . It’s cute but s**t"

Read more: Fashion label sells matching clothes for you and your DOG

The bikini comes in a range of sizes, from XS to a 3XL
The bikini comes in a range of sizes, from XS to a 3XL. Picture: Fashion Nova

Some savvy shoppers replied to the Tweet stating that the label was in fact, on many different brands' items of clothing.

Ariana commented: "Every company should have this warning on things manufactured in the United States.

"It’s just that California is one of the few states that legally have to tell you about these chemicals."

