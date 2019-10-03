Poundland's Halloween range feature giant spiders, goblets and lots of glitter
3 October 2019, 09:47
If you're planning a Halloween party later this month - or just decorate your house like it's Halloween all year round - you'll love some of these spooky bargains.
Poundland has launched its new Halloween decoration range - and it's purely treats at £1 each.
The high street shop has everything you might need or want to transform your home in to a haunted house, including fake gravestones, glittery bunting, cute tea light holders and giant spiders made from tinsel.
if you're heading out for the night with the kids, there are trick or treat buckets with pumpkin faces ready to be filled with sweets, and if you want to have a laugh with the ghouls at work, why not all splash out on a fun headband?
Halloween party decorating ideas
Whether you're planning a shindig for kids or adults, these decorating ideas are sure to spark your imagination.
If you're looking for gothic chic, or something fun and bright for littl'uns, there's more than one way to give your home a spooky makeover.
Visit www.poundland.co.uk for details of your nearest store.