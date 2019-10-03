Poundland's Halloween range feature giant spiders, goblets and lots of glitter

Try these Halloween party decorating ideas that won't break the bank. Picture: Poundland

By Emma Gritt

If you're planning a Halloween party later this month - or just decorate your house like it's Halloween all year round - you'll love some of these spooky bargains.

Poundland has launched its new Halloween decoration range - and it's purely treats at £1 each.

The high street shop has everything you might need or want to transform your home in to a haunted house, including fake gravestones, glittery bunting, cute tea light holders and giant spiders made from tinsel.

if you're heading out for the night with the kids, there are trick or treat buckets with pumpkin faces ready to be filled with sweets, and if you want to have a laugh with the ghouls at work, why not all splash out on a fun headband?

These £1 headbands are a bit of fun to wear to work come October 31. Picture: Poundland

These glittery tea lights and tea light holder are all £1 each. Picture: Poundland

These glittery critters are fun. Picture: Poundland

These foam tombstones are £1 each. Picture: Poundland

Halloween party decorating ideas

Whether you're planning a shindig for kids or adults, these decorating ideas are sure to spark your imagination.

If you're looking for gothic chic, or something fun and bright for littl'uns, there's more than one way to give your home a spooky makeover.

We all have a friend who would love a home like this all year round! Picture: Poundland

These straws and bunting are £1 each. Picture: Poundland

Halloween decorations can be classy, too. Picture: Poundland

Keeping decorations monochrome makes for a classier party... or general home decor. Picture: Poundland

This idea for a kids' Halloween party is fun rather than scary. Picture: Poundland

Imagine raising a toast in one of these! Picture: Poundland

Visit www.poundland.co.uk for details of your nearest store.