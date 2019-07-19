UK weather: Temperatures to reach 32 degrees next week as European heatwave swoops in

UK is set for scorching temperatures next week. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

The UK is set to bake in another heatwave next week with parts of the country reaching 32C.

After a washout weekend, parts of the UK could be basking in glorious 34C heat next week.

The Met Office have revealed that by Wednesday, London could reach a scorching 31C.

Temperatures will begin to rise to 25C in the south of the UK on Sunday, before gradually peaking at 32C on Wednesday.

It'll be a little cooler as you head up north, with Manchester seeing temperatures of 28C and 25C in Newcastle, while Edinburgh will reach 24C and Cardiff will see 28C.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “As we head into next week we are expecting some parts of the country to see some very warm weather, which could reach heatwave thresholds."

The Met Office’s forecast from Tuesday 23 July to the start of August also warns conditions will get very hot.

It reads: “This period will tend to see northwest to southeast split in the weather across the UK, with northwestern parts experiencing spells of rain, which could be heavy at times, as well as some periods of strong wind bringing a risk of coastal gales.

“By contrast, southern and southeastern parts of the UK should see much drier and warmer weather, which could be hot and rather humid at times, especially early to mid next week.

“Potential for thunderstorms to develop as any hot, settled weather breaks down from the west.

“Beyond that, the signals become more mixed although overall the northwest to southeast split will most probably continue. The south and southeast is likely to see some rain but it will be less frequent than in the northwest.”

As well as the UK, those heading off to mainland Europe during the school holidays will face temperatures reaching record highs.

Summer destinations such as France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Greece and Italy will hit the mid thirties, with Madrid creeping up to the 40C mark.

The national weather service has warned: “Temperatures are on the rise into the start of next week

“It will be hot for a large area of the UK, but parts of Europe will be into the low 40's, bringing a risk of wildfires and heat exhaustion.

“Take care if you are heading off on your holidays #WeatherAware”.