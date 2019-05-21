Britain set to roast in 22C heat this week before a stormy Bank Holiday weekend

Britain could be hit by thunderstorms after a sunny week. Picture: Getty

May Bank Holiday weather forecast: the UK is set to be hit with thunderstorms after a week of scorching heat

Britain looks set to be hit by a mini heatwave this week, as temperatures as high as 22C are set to arrive in some parts of the country.

But, sadly for those planning a sunny staycation for the May Bank Holiday Weekend, this hot weather will likely be replaced by thunderstorms before the end of the week.

The Met Office has predicted warm temperatures for the UK this week. Picture: Getty

Temperatures will soar into the low twenties in the south and high teens in the north starting from today, and intermittent showers will be replaced by heavy thunderstorms over the weekend.

Met Office meteorologist Sophie Yeomans said, according to The Mirror: "We’ve got quite a lot of fine and dry weather around. It will turn a lot more unsettled into the bank holiday weekend.

"There are some sunny spells around but we will have a few showers over the weekend and into the bank holiday as well."

This comes after reports that the UK is set to be hit by three months of scorching weather similar to last summer.

The Met Office said: "For May-July, above-average temperatures are more likely than below-average.

Thunderstorms could sweep the UK this Bank Holiday. Picture: Getty

“The probability the UK average temperature will fall into the warmest of our five categories is 45-50 per cent. The coldest of our five categories is five per cent.

“Long-range prediction systems show a consistent increase in the likelihood of high pressure, associated with warmer-than-average conditions.”