Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Black turned away from diving competition over child’s buggy

20 May 2019, 16:46 | Updated: 20 May 2019, 17:08

Tom Daley's husband has started a war of words with British Swimming
Tom Daley's husband has started a war of words with British Swimming. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

Dustin claimed an "illness" within British Swimming has led to a "family-adverse culture".

Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black has found himself in a furious row with British Swimming after he branded it "corrupt".

Taking to Twitter, the Hollywood film director hit out at the governing body after he and 11-month-old son Robbie were allegedly refused entry to watch husband Tom perform in the Diving World Series on Sunday.

British Swimming has claimed the dispute was down to health safety concerns about buggies on the spectator concourse at London's Aquatic Centre.

Dustin, 44, and the couple's son - who they welcomed via a surrogate last June - missed Tom, 24, win gold alongside Grace Reid in the mixed synchro competition.

Taking to Twitter, the fuming star wrote: "We are so proud of him! And wanted more than anything to be there, but some rather cruel, thoughtless @britishswimming organisers have created a situation that is neither safe nor welcoming for our family.

“@britishswimming, it's time you start treating families how other nations do: as assets, not obstacles."

Read More: Tom Daley reveals the real reason he will not share pictures of his son

He added: “Sadly, organisers at @britishswimming have succeeded in creating a toxic environment for our family at their events so we couldn't be there in person.”

British Swimming have since responded, insisting it was simply following health and safety policy at London's Aquatic Centre and that it was "extremely disappointed” Dustin missed the competition.

A statement from the organisation reads: “British Swimming is extremely disappointed that Tom’s husband felt that he couldn’t be at the London Aquatic Centre to support Tom yesterday.

Read More: The subtle movements newborns make to let you know they're hungry

“The London Aquatic Centre’s policy is not to allow buggies onto the spectator concourse for health and safety reasons and British Swimming supported this policy to ensure the safety of everyone attending this exciting event.

British Swimming claim they were following health and safety policy
British Swimming claim they were following health and safety policy. Picture: Getty

“British Swimming recognises the fundamental part that families play in supporting all of the athletes and offered to put measures in place to store the buggy during the event so that Tom’s family could be present. We were pleased to see some of Tom’s family there last night celebrating his success.”

Dustin has now followed up on the dispute, alleging British Swimming had “misrepresented” the circumstances and even branded it “corrupt.”

Olympic diver Tom is yet to speak out on the public feud.

Heart.co.uk has reached out to representatives for Dustin and British Swimming for comment.

