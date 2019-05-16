The subtle movements newborns make to let you know they're hungry

An expert has revealed a quick and easy way to figure out if a baby is hungry. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

Newborn babies can actually communicate subconsciously using parts of their bodies

An Australian baby expert has recently revealed the very simple and easy to spot cues that newborns give off when they're hungry.

Cate Wade, a Melbourne-based fertility nurse and midwife educator for the Tiny Hearts Foundation recently shared that the majority of babies are able to communicate using these signs, and what we need to look out for.

Newborns can be communicating with you indirectly. Picture: Getty

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Cate showed how children use their hands to convey their feelings.

The post was on the Tiny Hearts Foundation's page, and it read: "Studies have shown that when a newborn is hungry, their hands will be in a tight, fist-like gesture.

"As they progress into their feed, their hands will start to loosen, resulting in a relaxed palm.

"This means they have had enough of the good stuff and are full."

But the group did add that it's important to take into consideration that not every child's movements are exactly the same and that their body language shouldn't be taken as gospel, adding: "You know babies like to make life a guessing game."

The post said that it's important not to take every movement as a guaranteed sign. Picture: Getty

Nurse Cate spoke to MailOnline and said: "New parents think crying is the only way a newborn can communicate their needs, but even from the early days, parents should start observing their behaviour"

She added that noises and general movements from newborns can also be indicators of different needs.

Babies can also display that they're hungry if they they suddenly stir from sleep or start gurgling, as well as suddenly increasing movements such as kicking their legs or waving their arms.

Cate continued: "Opening their mouth and turning their head from side to side 'seeking' their mother's breast is also an indicator of a hungry baby".