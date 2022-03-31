UK weather snow map: Exact time it will snow in your local area this week

By Alice Dear

Where will it snow in the UK today and what is the forecast over the weekend?

The UK has seen temperatures plunge over the past 24 hours as freezing artic air plunges south.

As well as dropping temperatures, some places across the UK have seen, or are expecting to see, flurries of snow.

A yellow ice warning has been put in place by the Met Office which falls down the east of Scotland and England, starting at Lerwick and ending near Hull.

Temperatures will drop again on Friday night, with temperatures plunging to -2 in some areas.

People across the UK have woken up to snow today. Picture: Alamy

The weekend is expected to be less cold, but cloud is still expected along with some rain and hill snow.

You can find out when snow is expected to fall in your local area below:

The forecast for Thursday, Friday and into the weekend, according to SnowForecast.com.

Green shows snowfall of 0-5cm.

Orange shows snowfall of 5-10cm.

Thursday

Snow forecast on Thursday at 1pm. Picture: snowforecast.com

Snow forecast on Thursday at 7pm. Picture: snowforecast.com

Friday

Snow forecast on Friday at 1am. Picture: snowforecast.com

Snow forecast on Friday at 7am. Picture: snowforecast.com

Snow forecast on Friday at 1pm. Picture: snowforecast.com

Snow forecast on Friday at 7pm. Picture: snowforecast.com

Saturday

Snow forecast on Saturday at 1am. Picture: snowforecast.com

Snow forecast on Saturday at 7am. Picture: snowforecast.com

Snow forecast on Saturday at 1pm. Picture: snowforecast.com

Snow forecast on Saturday at 7pm. Picture: snowforecast.com

Sunday

Snow forecast on Sunday at 1am. Picture: snowforecast.com

Snow forecast on Sunday at 7am. Picture: snowforecast.com

Snow forecast on Sunday at 1pm. Picture: snowforecast.com