UK weather snow map: Exact time it will snow in your local area this week
31 March 2022, 12:03
Where will it snow in the UK today and what is the forecast over the weekend?
The UK has seen temperatures plunge over the past 24 hours as freezing artic air plunges south.
As well as dropping temperatures, some places across the UK have seen, or are expecting to see, flurries of snow.
A yellow ice warning has been put in place by the Met Office which falls down the east of Scotland and England, starting at Lerwick and ending near Hull.
Temperatures will drop again on Friday night, with temperatures plunging to -2 in some areas.
The weekend is expected to be less cold, but cloud is still expected along with some rain and hill snow.
You can find out when snow is expected to fall in your local area below:
The forecast for Thursday, Friday and into the weekend, according to SnowForecast.com.
Green shows snowfall of 0-5cm.
Orange shows snowfall of 5-10cm.