UK weather: snow expected across Britain on election day this Thursday

Snow could fall in some parts of Britain later this week (stock images). Picture: Getty

Snow is expected across the UK as chilly weather settles in later this week.

It might be time to upgrade your winter coat, because snow has been predicted in some parts of Britain from Thursday.

The Met Office has predicted that snow will fall in some parts of the UK from Thursday - which is the day of the general election.

Read more: ASOS accused of 'making fun of plus-sized bodies' with 'ballerina charades' fat suit

Some forecasters have predicted a small chance of snow to follow at the weekend, too.

The general election takes place this Thursday (stock image). Picture: Getty

Ladbrokes have slashed odds on snow falling on election day to 10/11 - and we could be facing the coldest December since records began.

A spokesperson for Ladbrokes told the Mirror: "Temperatures are continuing to drop and with things looking frosty on the political front, we could well see snow on Thursday.

Read more: The best, quirkiest and funniest novelty Christmas jumpers to buy for 2019

"December is shaping up to be a bitter one and the odds suggest it could in fact be the coldest ever."

A forecaster for the Met Office told the Mirror: "There is likely to be travel disruption because of this.

Snow has been predicted in some parts of the UK on Thursday (stock images). Picture: Getty

"The winds will be the strongest at coastal and hilly areas, particularly in west Scotland and the west Highlands specifically.

"They'll be gusts of 50-60mph inland and 70mph at the coast. It is going to be especially strong at the coast through the Irish Sea."

They added: "They'll be heavy rain in the same areas."Scotland will see the heaviest rainfall, up to 60mm in the mountains.

NOW READ:

Proud mum Christine McGuinness puts up first Christmas tree in six years after they 'overwhelmed' autistic children