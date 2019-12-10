ASOS accused of 'making fun of plus-sized bodies' with 'ballerina charades' fat suit

10 December 2019, 12:16 | Updated: 10 December 2019, 12:44

The controversial game has been slammed on Twitter
The controversial game has been slammed on Twitter. Picture: ASOS

The popular online retailer has now pulled the 'offensive' product from its site.

ASOS have been forced to remove a game that requires players to dress up in a blow-up ballerina suit after it was criticised by a plus-sized blogger on Twitter.

ASOS have now pulled the game
ASOS have now pulled the game. Picture: ASOS

Danielle Vanier accused the retailer of 'laughing at bodies that look like mine' as she posted screengrabs of the outfit on her Twitter page.

She wrote: Erm, @ASOS - What is this please? Why would you stock something that is clearly marketed towards laughing at a body that looks like mine?

The game, which retails at £30, was designed by a company called Typo, but sold on the ASOS website.

Blogger Kate Winney replied: "As someone who’s danced and done ballet their entire life, it’s garbage like this that puts people off from joining in and taking a class! Dance is for EVERYBODY!!"

ASOS replied to their concerns, revealing that they'd made the decision to withdraw the items from the site.

The retailer said: "Thank you for making us aware of this. It was never our intention to cause offence, we’ve decided to remove the product from our site. As a responsible fashion retailer we’re aware of the importance of promoting positive body image, so we appreciate your feedback."

ASOS told Heart.co.uk: "We’re sorry this item caused offence, it was not our intention and we have removed the product from site."

