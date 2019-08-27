UK weather: Britain 'to be hit by thunderstorms TODAY' while heatwave continues

27 August 2019, 10:31

The UK looks set to be hit by thunderstorms this week
The UK looks set to be hit by thunderstorms today . Picture: Getty

UK weather forecast: it looks like thunder and lightning could be on the way after a scorching Bank Holiday

Looks like the Bank Holiday heatwave is set to continue - as many parts of Britain could be hit by thunderstorms from noon today, but still maintain a 33C temperature.

The Bank Holiday soared to record-breaking heat, but temperatures look set to drop as the week progresses.

Thunderstorms could start as early as noon today
Thunderstorms could start as early as noon today. Picture: Getty

A Met Office spokesperson told Heart: "The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for large parts of Eastern England and Scotland, between London and Aberdeen, from noon today until midnight.

"Although the thunderstorms will be isolated, a few locations could see frequent lightning and intense rainfall. With the change to fresher conditions, there is the potential for further thundery activity over the next few days across the UK. The Met Office will issue appropriate warnings."

Lightning will strike across the country today, but the hot weather will prevail - meaning we could be hit by potentially muggy conditions.

Craig Snell told the PA news agency: "The heatwave is going to continue for some of us for another day with temperatures reaching around 33C, but also across the UK we are also starting to see a transition with some places seeing cloud and fresher air.

"This cloud will start to move up across Devon and Cornwall and through this evening it will come across northern and central parts of the UK."

Bank Holiday Monday hit record-breaking temperatures - reaching 33C in some parts of the country.

