Love Island fans FUMING as Anna Vakili 'doesn't invite' Molly-Mae, Lucie and Maura to sleepover

25 August 2019, 16:03

Anna Vakili's Love Island sleepover leaves fans raging that Molly-Mae, Lucie, Maura and India 'weren't invited'. Picture: Instagram

Anna and sister Mandi throw a pizza party for Amy, Amber, Harley, Yewande, Belle and Francesca but get grilled on social media about the guest list

Love Island fans have slammed Anna Vakili on social media for allegedly not inviting Molly-Mae, Lucie and Maura to her sleepover.

The glamorous pharmacist, 29, was hit with a barrage of negative comments after posting a string of pictures on Instagram Stories that showed Amy Hart, Amber Gill, Yewande Biala, Anna Vakili, Belle Hassan, Harley Brash and Francesca Allen enjoying a girls' night in.

The co-stars, who met during the 2019 series of the hit dating show, were filmed indulging in pizza and dancing around the London-born reality star's luxury flat wearing matching crop tops and grey hot pants.

But fans of the show were quick to point out that a few of the girls were missing from the "PJ Party" as Molly-Mae Hague, Maura Higgins, Lucie Donlan and India Reynolds weren't pictured at the Saturday night reunion.

Former air hostess Amy Hart, 26, shared an image of the girls online, captioning the snap: "Instagram vs Reality 😂 great night with the gals ‘let’s do this again real soon’ Thanks to Anna and Mandi for hosting xxxx."

But was later met with a slew of comments from fans who questioned why some of the Islanders were absent from the bash.

“So nice girls, don’t invite molly or Lucy or any of the other girls that too where friends with,” one of Amy's followers wrote.

Another quizzed: "Where’s molly -mae then?"

"It’s funny how lucie is not there but Anna’s sister is like dafaq," a third raged.

While a fourth added: “Where’s Molly-Mae? Lucie? Maura? India?”

View this post on Instagram

LA it’s been a minute✈️

A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on

Despite the scathing replies, many Instagram users came to Anna and sister Mandi's defence, asking people to "stop creating drama".

One fan explained: "Maybe they were invited but Molly is literally in the US and Lucy lives in Cornwall???"

"They're not on the show anymore! They're not contractually obliged to invite every girl on the show, get a grip," said a second.

While another wrote: "The fact everyone’s saying where’s molly mae etc Like can’t you be happy they had a good night. Like it doesn’t matter molly isn’t there. Glad you had a good night x."

View this post on Instagram

#JUCIE ....❤️🌊

A post shared by Lucie Rose Donlan (@lucierosedonlan) on

Since the show ended, runner-up Molly-Mae has been papped in Los Angeles shooting a fashion campaign, Maura has been keeping busy with brand new TV commitments, including an agony aunt slot on breakfast show This Morning, and Lucie has been photographed back in Cornwall with boyfriend and former Islander Joe Garratt.

The duo confirmed their relationship earlier this week with a loved-up beach snap on Instagram, both captioning their posts: "#JUCIE".

