Love Island’s Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt go OFFICIAL with loved-up snap on Instagram

24 August 2019, 08:44

Love Island’s Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt go Instagram official with a romanic beach shot.
Love Island’s Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt go Instagram official with a romanic beach shot. Picture: Instagram / ITV

The couple confirm their relationship on social media with a romantic beach shot as they brand themselves #JUCIE

Love Island’s Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt have gone Instagram official.

The Cornish surfer, 21, and the London sandwich maker, 22, confirmed their relationship on social media yesterday with a loved-up photoshoot of the pair looking closer than ever.

The duo, who met on day one of this year's hit dating show, revealed to fans their romance was back on with the dreamy snap which shows Joe lifting Lucie up on a sun-soaked beach.

Both Islanders shared the same starry-eyed picture on their separate accounts, captioning the snap "#JUCIE" alongside a red love heart.

Read more: Which Love Island 2019 couples are still together?

View this post on Instagram

#JUCIE ❤️

A post shared by Joe Garratt (@josephgarratt) on

Their fellow Love Island contestants were delighted to see the duo back together following their rocky on/off fling.

Anton Danyluk gushed: “This has honestly made my day #jucieareback,” while Danny Williams added: "Go on son!!!! So happy for you guys."

Michael Griffiths chimed in: “Awww you guys, juice is back”, as Jordan Hames said: "Power this!"

"Cuties," said Yewande Biala, next to a string of love heart emojis, as Chris Taylor added: "Making waves! Made up for ya both."

And it wasn't just their famous ITV2 pals who were happy to see Joe and Lucie in each other's arms again.

Fans of the show went wild for the news the two were officially back together.

One excited follower wrote: "Ohmygosh!!!!! My favorite couple! I love you both! Beautiful couple! #TeamReal."

"Yes you are back together- have been backing jucie the whole way," said another.

While a third wished for wedding bells, adding: "PLEASE GET MARRIED ALREADY!"

Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt coupled-up on day one of this year's dating show.
Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt coupled-up on day one of this year's dating show. Picture: ITV

Rumours the couple were dating again first sparked earlier this month when Joe was spotted visiting Lucie in Cornwall.

The beaming pair were photographed holding hands as they strolled out to dinner in her hometown.

The former Islanders also fuelled rumours they had reunited when the sports model was snapped introducing the Londoner to her family during another seaside trip.

Joe and Lucie coupled up on the very first day of Love Island 2019 when the blonde beauty picked him from the line-up of single boys.

Their romance blossomed live on TV but the pair were split up when Joe left the show on day 16.

She later faced criticism for revealing her feelings for co-star Tommy Fury soon after Joe's departure, despite the fact the professional boxer was coupled-up with now girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

Following a stint in Casa Amor, Lucie continued the show with Essex builder George Rains, but just days after re-coupling she insisted there was no spark.

