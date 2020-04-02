UK set to bask in sunshine this weekend with highs of 20C following cold snap

The UK is set for a beautiful weekend. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Britain is being treated to some glorious weather over the weekend as warmer temperatures move in.

The UK will enjoy sunshine and highs of 20C this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Following a colder week amid the coronavirus lockdown, people up and down the country will be treated to warmer temperatures over Saturday and Sunday, which is sure to lift some spirits.

READ MORE: Phillip told off by This Morning bosses for defying health and safety rules as Spin to Win wheel gets stuck mid-air

Sunday is said to be the highlight of the week, says Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people will be treated to highs of 20C on Sunday. Picture: Getty

He also said: "We are still under the influence of high pressure at the moment so there is still a decent amount of dry, settled weather around.

“It will still feel chilly for the next day or so but not as cold as it has been."

He added that going into the weekend, the wind will shift and meaning things will start to warm up.

The UK will be forced to enjoy the sunshine from their gardens amid the lockdown. Picture: Getty

On Saturday, parts of the UK will reach between 14C - 15C, while Sunday could well bring temperatures reaching 20C.

London is among the areas across the UK who will see the highest temperatures, along with Cambridge, Norfolk and Manchester.

Before the weekend though, it will be frosty across the north, especially on Thursday night, but Friday should be dry.

London could see highs of 20C on Sunday. Picture: Getty

The Met Office's Nicola Maxey has called Sunday's forecast a "spike in temperature", saying: "In London it could be 20C, with some dry weather and plenty of sunshine on the east side of the country.

“On the west side there will be variable amounts of cloud but still feeling nice and warm.

She continued: “Somewhere like Newcastle, it will be 18C, while quite a few places across the country will see the high teens to 20C during an isolated spell. In London, it will be 20C quite widely.”

READ MORE: Wimbledon 2020 officially cancelled as chiefs offer site to the NHS