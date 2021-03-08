When do non-essential shops open in England?

8 March 2021, 11:30

When will non-essential shops reopen in England?
When will non-essential shops reopen in England? Picture: PA

What do non-essential shops reopen in England? Find out the date they are due to open under Boris Johnson's roadmap.

Last month, Boris Johnson announced his planned 'roadmap' for the lifting of lockdown measures in England.

He announced that this will be done in four stages - the first, starting today (8 March) will see schools open and people allowed to meet one person from another household outside for a picnic or to sit on a park bench.

Non-essential shops are due to reopen as part of stage two of lockdown easing.

Here's your need-to-know.

Non-essential shops were forced to close during the third national lockdown
Non-essential shops were forced to close during the third national lockdown. Picture: PA

When will non-essential shops reopen in England?

Non-essential shops are due to reopen on 12 April.

This means that all shops forced to close during lockdown - such as clothes and other high street stores - will be allowed to welcome customers on that date.

On this date, hairdressers and nail salons will also open their doors, along with pub gardens and restaurants with outside areas.

When announcing his roadmap, Mr Johnson stressed that lockdown-easing will be driven by 'data not dates' - and it would all depend on the following four conditions being met.

  1. The vaccine deployment continuing successfully
  2. There is evidence that the vaccine is effective in reducing deaths
  3. There isn't a surge in hospitalisation
  4. Assessment of risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants of Covid that cause concern

What non-essential shops will open in April?

Currently, only shops that are deemed essential by the government are allowed to be open.

These include food shops, newsagents, pharmacies and garden centres.

Shops that are deemed non-essential are things like clothes shops, charity shops antique stores, retail travel agents, betting shops and car showrooms.

For the full list of non-essential shops that will be allowed to reopen, visit the gov.uk website.

