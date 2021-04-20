When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?

Boris Johnson will deliver a press conference today. Picture: PA

When is Boris Johnson's next speech? The Prime Minister is set to hold a press conference from No10 Downing Street this evening.

Later today, Boris Johnson will deliver a press conference from Downing Street.

The Prime Minister will address the nation for the first time in a fortnight, which comes amid growing concern about new coronavirus variants.

Ministers said yesterday that there has been 557 cases of the South Africa variant, and 103 of the Indian variant, found in the UK to date.

Both of these variants have seen 'community transmission' - meaning that they aren't always linked to international travel.

India will become the 40th country on the UK's 'red list' from this Friday - meaning visitors will have to quarantine in a £1,750 hotel on their arrival back if they travel there.

What will Boris Johnson speak about today?

It is not yet known what Mr Johnson will focus on in his press conference today (April 20), but a report by the Mirror suggests that he could address the recent fall in deaths of people with coronavirus.

Four deaths were recorded on Sunday, and the average amount of deaths per day is around 22. This is down from over 1,000 a day at the peak.

33 million people in the UK have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Picture: PA

More than 10 million people in the UK have now been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, while 33 million have received one dose of the jab

Speaking about the milestone, Boris Johnson recently said: "Vaccines offer us the best possible protection from the virus, so it is fantastic that 10 million people have now received their second dose.

"This is another remarkable milestone in our vaccination programme, which has already saved thousands of lives.

"I want to thank the brilliant staff and volunteers involved in the rollout, and urge all those who are called to keep coming forward."

In a video message posted to Twitter, Mr Johnson added that the 'very successful' vaccination programme was one of the reasons why lockdown measures are able to be eased.

He added: "But it’s also very important to understand that our success is determined as well and very largely by the discipline of the lockdown and the discipline with which everybody has continued to follow sensible measures to prevent transmission of the virus."

What time is the press conference today?

The press conference will take place at 5pm today.



