When will the rule of 6 be back in England?

Rule of six 29th March: Here's what we know about Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown...

The rule of six is set to return to England as part of Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown later this year.

This means people will be able to meet outside in public places or private gardens in groups of up to six or with one other household.

Different households will still need to practice social distancing rules and meetings must not take place in doors.

But when is the rule of 6 back and are there any exemptions?

Provided the vaccine roll out continues to go as planned and coronavirus cases keep falling, the rule of six should be back on March 29.

This is exactly three weeks after schools were allowed to open their doors to all students again on March 8.

Boris Johnson’s roadmap states: "Guidance will set out how people can see others safely: the evidence is clear that this is safest to do in the open air, at a safe distance, while minimising the frequency of social gatherings and the numbers present wherever possible.

"It will remain critical - with most people still unprotected by vaccines - that people continue to follow the guidance, use common sense and socially distance from other households."

Are babies included in the rule of 6?

Children and babies under five years old will not be counted as part of the rule of six, but all other children are included.

Parent and child groups can return outdoors - with a maximum of 15 attendees - from 29 March, with children under five also counting towards this attendee limit.

From 12 April onwards, all children’s activities can return and indoor parent and child groups will also be allowed with a maximum of 15 attendees.

Are there exemptions to the rule of 6?

The rule of 6 only applies to ‘social settings’ so this does not affect work and education. This means children don’t need to follow it at school.

The rule of 6 also does not apply to ‘wraparound childcare’ such as breakfast clubs or after school childcare.

