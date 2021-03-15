When will the rule of 6 be back in England?

15 March 2021, 12:20

The Rule of Six will be returning to England
The Rule of Six will be returning to England. Picture: Getty Images

Rule of six 29th March: Here's what we know about Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown...

The rule of six is set to return to England as part of Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown later this year.

This means people will be able to meet outside in public places or private gardens in groups of up to six or with one other household.

Different households will still need to practice social distancing rules and meetings must not take place in doors.

But when is the rule of 6 back and are there any exemptions?

When will the rule of 6 be back in England?

Provided the vaccine roll out continues to go as planned and coronavirus cases keep falling, the rule of six should be back on March 29.

The Rule of Six will be reintroduced in England later this month
The Rule of Six will be reintroduced in England later this month. Picture: Getty Images

This is exactly three weeks after schools were allowed to open their doors to all students again on March 8.

Read More: UK weather: Britain hit by -5C ‘polar air’ with more snow expected this week

Boris Johnson’s roadmap states: "Guidance will set out how people can see others safely: the evidence is clear that this is safest to do in the open air, at a safe distance, while minimising the frequency of social gatherings and the numbers present wherever possible.

"It will remain critical - with most people still unprotected by vaccines - that people continue to follow the guidance, use common sense and socially distance from other households."

Are babies included in the rule of 6?

Children and babies under five years old will not be counted as part of the rule of six, but all other children are included.

Parent and child groups can return outdoors - with a maximum of 15 attendees - from 29 March, with children under five also counting towards this attendee limit.

From 12 April onwards, all children’s activities can return and indoor parent and child groups will also be allowed with a maximum of 15 attendees.

Are there exemptions to the rule of 6?

The rule of 6 only applies to ‘social settings’ so this does not affect work and education. This means children don’t need to follow it at school.

The rule of 6 also does not apply to ‘wraparound childcare’ such as breakfast clubs or after school childcare.

Now Read: Lockdown professor '80% sure' that Brits will be able to enjoy summer

Latest News

See more Latest News

Portugal and Mauritius removed from England's 'travel ban' red list

UK & World

India vs England T20 series goes behind closed doors after spike in number of coronavirus cases

COVID-19: Thorntons plans to permanently close all stores leaving 600 jobs at risk

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The One filming locations

Where was The One on Netflix filmed?

TV & Movies

Who is tipped to replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain?

Who will replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain?

TV & Movies

Who plays Lucy in The One and what other TV shows has she been in?

Who plays Lucy in The One on Netflix and what else has she been in?

TV & Movies

The One season two release date

Will there be a season two of The One on Netflix?

TV & Movies

How many episodes of The One are there on Netflix?

How many episodes of The One are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

The full cast of The One on Netflix

Who is in the cast of The One on Netflix?

TV & Movies