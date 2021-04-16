Who is the Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones?

Who is the Earl of Snowdon? Picture: Getty

Who is the Earl of Snowdon and how is he related to the Queen?

David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, is one of the confirmed attendees for Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday April 17.

The funeral will take place at around 3pm at St George's Chapel, Windsor, with only 30 people in attendance due to coronavirus restrictions.

Here's your need-to-know on the Earl of Snowdon.

The Earl is the Queen's nephew. Picture: Getty

Who is David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon?

The Earl of Snowdon is the son of the Queen's late sister, Princess Margaret, who died in 2002.

Princess Margaret had two children with her husband Antony Armstrong-Jones - David Armstrong-Jones, born in 1961, and Lady Sarah Chatto, born in 1964 - both of whom the Queen is close to.

When David Armstrong-Jones was born, he was fifth in line to the throne. He is currently 21st in line.

He became the 2nd Earl of Snowdon when his father David Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon, died in 2017.

He works as a furniture maker and was previously the boss of auction house Christie’s.

How is the Earl of Snowdon related to The Queen?

He is the Queen's nephew.

Is the Earl of Snowdon married?

The Earl got married to Serena in 1993. Picture: PA

The Earl of Snowdon was married to Serena Armstrong-Jones.

They got married on October 8, 1993, at St Margaret’s Church in Westminster.

The couple met after Serena's father commissioned him to design furniture.

At the time of their engagement, the Earl's father said: "Both David and Serena are very lucky, especially as they share so many common interests, from their love of the arts generally to the enjoyment of outdoor sports, from architecture to ballet and from fashion to furniture design."

Last year, it was announced that they were getting a divorce, with a spokesperson for the couple saying: "The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced."They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."

