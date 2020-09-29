'World's most terrifying teacher' with tattooed eyeballs suspended for giving kids nightmares

By Polly Foreman

Sylvain Helaine - France's most tattooed man - appeared on This Morning today.

This Morning viewers were divided today after the 'world's most terrifying teacher' appeared on the show to defend his right to perform his job.

His extensive collection of inkings include a full face, blue tongue, and he shockingly has his eyeballs tattooed black.

Read more: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield scolded by 81-year-old Iris' Egyptian lover, 36, for calling him 'toyboy'

Sylvain Helaine, who lives and works in Northern France and is the country's most tattooed man, told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that he was suspended from the Primary School he worked at after the parents of a pupil that he did not teach complained about him.

Sylvain opened up about his career on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

He said: "I have never had any complaints with my pupils and their parents, each time I received a letter was from parents of a pupil that have seen me once in a playground and corridor."

Sylvain added: "last year one three-year-old boy had a nightmare after seeing me, and they wrote a letter to hierarchy".

Read more: Applications for £5,000 home improvement voucher open tomorrow

The teacher, who also works as a tattoo model and poses nude for pictures, also added that parents found the photographs online.

He told Holly and Phil that none of his own pupils had ever complained. Picture: ITV

He added: "When I'm teaching I'm fully dressed. They [the school] acted a bit too early not supporting me and decided to put me away for a couple of months, I was paid but didn't work for a couple of months."

Sylvain, who is not allowed to teach nursery-aged children, defended his right to do his job, saying: "It’s a thing i like to do in my free time, it shouldn't interfere with my job, people shouldn't use this as a weapon."

He also told a shocked Holly and Phil how he got his eyeballs tattooed, revealing that he had to go to Switzerland as the procedure is illegal in France.

**WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT**

Sylvain warned the public against having it done, saying: that one person 'holds you down' while another 'comes at you with a syringe'.

He added: 'You can’t see a thing for a few days, you feel like you will lose your sight, and some do lose their sight. Don't do it. I wouldn’t recommend it."

This Morning viewers were divided by the interview, with many jumping to defend Sylvain.

One wrote: "If he's a good teacher and a nice person (which I personally think he is) then what's the bloody problem? Parents will only say their kids are scared because it sounds better than "actually, I, the parent, am the only one that has a problem with this".

Another added: "It's not the kids with the problem. It's the parents".

Some disagreed, however, with a third tweeting: "Of course a 3-year-old had nightmares after seeing this tattooed man!"

Another wrote: "I'm not upright by any means but you have to dress for the job you want. It's about setting a standard and looking professional, you lose that when you tattoo your eyeballs. Not only is it dangerous but it's frankly terrifying".

NOW READ:

Storm Aiden to batter Britain with two weeks of 70mph winds