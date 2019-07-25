Man from Seaham killed in French Alps plane crash

25 July 2019, 11:57 | Updated: 25 July 2019, 12:06

Andrew Buck

The family of a man from Seaham have confirmed he was one of two British people killed in a plane crash over France.

Andrew Buck, 37, and an 18-year-old who has not been named were on "the trip of a lifetime", according to the firm which owned the aircraft.

The plane was part of a group which had travelled from an airfield in Northumberland on Sunday and were heading for Malta.

Mr Buck's sister, Lisa Crowe, confirmed her brother had died, as she launched a crowd-funding appeal to help her parents with the financial burden of his death.

She wrote:

"My parents and I received the incomprehensible news that my little brother Andrew (37), was tragically killed in an accident while flying over the French Alps around lunchtime today.

"At this time we are unsure as to whether or not Andrew had any type of insurance in place etc and so in a bid to lessen the financial burden on my parents at this horrendous time  I have set up this go-fund-me page in the hope that we can raise enough funds to:

"A. Get my little brother, Andrew home so my parents can go forward with funeral arrangements etc.

"B. Take the financial burden off of my Mam and Dad so that they don't need to worry about the household bill's etc, during this time.

"As many of you who know my family are already aware, I live in Canada and so it's hard for me to do anything that may help from this distance and I know my parents would never reach out and ask for help like this themselves, so if through this page I can help alleviate some of the stress in some small way, well then at least that's something.

"My husband Steve and I are beyond grateful for everyone's kind words and support at this time and I know my parents feel the same.

"Please help with whatever small amount you can and feel free to share as far and wide as possible.

Lisa Crowe (Andrew's big sister)."

https://www.gofundme.com/f/buck-family-fundraser-in-memory-of-andrew-buck?member=2614268&fbclid=IwAR3WvTs3JC8NZ5AXQA72QbeVfa_TyUS_9ULMqwZzBuMPFLGWx9nr9apcGsY

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi dies aged 92

UK & World

Longest decline for high street since 2011 - CBI

UK & World

Jaguar Land Rover losses widen as Brexit plant shutdowns take toll

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The “Twilight Swan House” is located in the rainy Pacific Northwest and costs $330 per night.

Twilight fans can now RENT Bella Swan's famous Forks home on Airbnb

TV & Movies

Katie Price is engaged!

Katie Price reveals she's ENGAGED live on Loose Women

Celebrities

Are you using enough sun cream?

Photos show how much sun cream you should apply - and you're probably not using enough

Lifestyle

Here's everything you need to know about Mathew Horne's relationships

Does Mathew Horne have a girlfriend? Gavin and Stacey star's relationship revealed

TV & Movies

Anne Hathaway is expecting her second baby!

Anne Hathaway confirms pregnancy as her and husband Adam Shulman are expecting their second child

Celebrities

Gizmo the chihuahua was stolen by a seagull

Fears 'psycho' seagull is at large again as student is attacked, days after chihuahua was stolen

News