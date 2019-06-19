New NUFC Home Shirt Splits Opinion

Newcastle United have unveiled their home shirt for the upcoming 2019/20 season.

The club say the Puma kit is inspired by the Fairs Cup winning side of 1969 - the last Magpies team to lift a major European Trophy.

NUFC say "Just like the black and white jersey proudly worn by the stars of 1969, the new home shirt will feature a familiar black round-neck collar with white trim, while a tonal crest will adorn the Magpies’ classic black and white stripes,"

"The kit will again feature black shorts, while traditional black and white turnover socks - as worn by Joe Harvey’s triumphant side - also make a return."

As expected, Fun88, return as the main sponsor.

⚫️⚪️ Our new 2019/20 home kit.



Inspired by the heroes of 1969.



Pre-order from 9am BST: https://t.co/bQEh10si41 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/OTnyRS5Iaz — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 19, 2019

But as any football club will tell you, you can't please everyone - and Twitter users haven't held back!

Only Newcastle would release a kit that highlights the fact they haven’t won a trophy for 50 years #NUFC — Jack Heslop (@jackheslop96) June 19, 2019

How the hell do you lot have the audacity to use the ‘69 winners as your inspiration for this kit when (a) it is missing a few stripes, did Puma even google the ‘69 kit? And (b) we currently have absolutely no ambition to win anything, so how inspiring is this kit meant to be?! — Mohsin Khan (@mkhan185) June 19, 2019

You seem to have forgotten that we play in stripes???? — Sam Walsh (@sam_w_182) June 19, 2019

Some fans were just upset about the way the kit was unveiled...

Mind they’ve missed a trick not having Schar model the new kit — Dobby Solano (@DobbySolanoNUFC) June 19, 2019

Others were more optimistic...

Unsure on the new @NUFC kit. But no doubt seeing Almiron smash a screamer against Arsenal first game of the season I'll be straight out to buy it. — Nicholas Luc (@NicholasLuc) June 19, 2019

And some may even be parting with the £65 it costs to get one:

I love the new kit and it’s historical tie in #NUFC — Alex Porter (@VJ_Alex_Porter) June 19, 2019

Must admit I like that new home strip. — NUFC Belfast (@BelfastNUFC) June 19, 2019

The new kit becomes available in shops from July 1st... how many you'll see being worn around Toon is another matter.