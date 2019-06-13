2019/2020 Premier League Fixtures Released - Full List of Newcastle United Games

13 June 2019, 10:17 | Updated: 13 June 2019, 10:24

Newcastle United fans

Here's the full list of Newcastle United's Premier League fixtures for the 2019/2020 season.

August

  • 11/08/19 - Arsenal (h)
  • 17/08/19 - Norwich City (a)
  • 24/08/19 - Tottenham Hotspur (a)
  • 31/08/19 - Watford (h)

September

  • 14/09/19 - Liverpool (a)
  • 21/09/19 - Brighton (h)
  • 28/09/19 - Leicester City (a)

October

  • 05/10/19 - Manchester United (h)
  • 19/10/19 - Chelsea (a)
  • 26/10/19 - Wolverhampton (h)

November

  • 02/11/19 - West Ham United (a)
  • 09/11/19 - Bournemouth (h)
  • 23/11/19 - Aston Villa (a)
  • 30/11/19 - Manchester City (h)

December

  • 03/12/19 - Sheffield United (a)
  • 07/12/19 - Southampton (h)
  • 14/12/19 - Burnley (a)
  • 21/12/19 - Crystal Palace (h)
  • 26/12/19 - Manchester United (a)
  • 28/12/19 - Everton (h)

January

  • 01/01/20 - Leicester City (h)
  • 11/01/20 - Wolverhampton (a)
  • 18/01/20 - Chelsea (h)
  • 21/01/20 - Everton (a)

February

  • 01/02/20 - Norwich City (h)
  • 08/02/20 -  Arsenal (a)
  • 22/02/20 -  Crystal Palace (a)
  • 29/02/20 -  Burnley (h)

March

  • 07/03/20 - Southampton (a)
  • 14/03/20 - Sheffield United (h)
  • 21/03/20 - Aston Villa (h)

April

  • 04/04/20 - Bournemouth (a)
  • 11/04/20 - West Ham United (h)
  • 18/04/20 - Manchester City (a)
  • 25/04/20 - Watford (a)

May

  • 02/05/20 - Tottenham Hotspur (h)
  • 09/05/20 - Brighton (a)
  • 17/05/20 - Liverpool (h)

