12-Year Old Girl Dies In M61 Crash

A witness appeal continues after a 12-year old girl from Lancaster was killed in a motorway crash.

She died in a four-car collision on the M61 at Bamber Bridge on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Lancashire Police are trying to trace two men who ran away from a foreign-registered Audi - the last car involved in the pile-up.

Sergeant Marc Glass, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is underway following a fatal collision on the M61.

“A young girl has died and our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

"A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to support the girl’s family.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the occupants of the Audi and has not yet spoken with police to come forward.”

A statement from Lancashire Police read in full: "A Nissan Micra left the carriageway and collided with the central reservation before rebounding into the road where it was involved in a collision with a Fiat Ducato motorhome. A foreign registered Audi A4 subsequently collided with the rear of the Fiat. A Ford Fiesta then collided with the central barrier.

"The Nissan passenger, a 12 year-old girl from Lancaster, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where she sadly died of her injuries.

"The driver of the Nissan, a 27 year old woman from Lancaster, suffered minor injuries. Other parties were not injured.

"The two occupants of the Audi fled the scene and are now being sought by police. They are described as eastern-European males, aged in their 30s, around six feet-tall. One of the males had a bald head and was wearing a ‘navy bomber jacket’. The other is described as wearing a black beanie hat and all black clothing, carrying a black holdall."